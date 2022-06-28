This month the Tennessee School Board Association released an update to its model policy, reflecting new legal references and other guidelines. Giles County Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard presented the first batch of these updates to local policies for board consideration last week.
The state has adopted a 10-point grading scale which will be required for all high schools, leaving up to individual districts if they wish to apply this scale to the lower grades.
Principals in the county have mixed feelings about changing the grading scale in the lower grades. Beard said having it consistent across the county could be preferable due to in-district transiency, adding that surrounding counties will be adopting the new grading scale countywide.
Several board members were concerned that the new grading system constituted a lowering of standards.
Beard reassured everyone that “our teachers are not going to lower their standards.”
Beard also proposed that the new minimum grade a student could receive on a grading period report card while regularly attending be lowered from 60 to 55. This rule, which is within Policy 4.600 Grading System, was put into place to allow students a chance to pass a class based on higher performance in some grading periods when averaged with a period where they receive what would otherwise be a very low score.
Board member Jim Stewart disagreed with the minimum existing at all, saying students “ought to get what they earn.” Vanderpool pointed out that there could be “certain extenuating circumstances that could cause them to bomb a grade,” suggesting grace for students who have illness or family issues that impact learning.
The board agreed to consider the policy changes further, but will move ahead with voting in an effort to get a policy in place by the beginning of the next academic year.
Also tabled for further discussion are changes to Policies 4.402 Selection of Instructional Materials (Other Than Textbooks) and 4.403 Reconsideration of Instructional Materials and Textbooks. The board wanted to discuss these with state legislators who will be at an upcoming work session.
