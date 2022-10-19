Updates to the Giles County School System’s Promotion and Retention policy (4.603) were on the agenda for last week’s school board meeting, but the board chose to table the vote pending further review.
The policy was to be updated to reflect changes to the law regarding third grade retention, but Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard learned this new law will be under review when the state legislature next convenes.
The draft policy was based on the Tennessee School Board Association model policy, but that was released prior to the retention toolkit provided by the state, so there were too many unknowns at this time for the board to put anything into policy.
The board hopes to have something in place by February 2023, which is the time parents are notified if their students are at risk for retention.
The school board discussed at length the new Student Advisory Board it is working to create. Board member Mary McCloud is spearheading the effort, and put together a draft document outlining the procedure by which students are eligible and elected for the positions on the Advisory Board.
Junior and senior representatives from the high schools will be asked to sit at the table at school board meetings, and a larger committee would have monthly meetings with Beard to address student concerns and provide background information about how school system policy is crafted. They hope the program will provide students with insight into the election process and agency in policy-making.
First National Bank recognized their teachers of the month, Meredith Craig from Giles County High School, Tara Norwood from Minor Hill School and Dustin Rose from Richland Elementary School.
In other business, the board voted to approve:
• The purchase and installation of a platform for videoing plays on the Giles County High School football practice field as well as sideline camera equipment.
• The quarterly budget update for the CTE program presented by Jake Hammond at the previous work session.
• Giles County High School and Richland High School FFA field trip in October.
• Upgrading the school system’s internet switches from one gigabit to 10 gigabit.
• The first reading of changes to policy 4.210 Credit Recovery, which was updated to reflect the new 10-point grading system.
The following policies were approved during the vote on second reading:
• 4.212 Virtual Education Program: The state now allows for two days virtual a semester.
• 4.401 Textbook Selection, Distribution and Care: Replacement pricing for lost or damaged textbooks will be scaled down based on the age of material.
• 6.204 Attendance of Non-Resident Students: Updated policy allows all employees to bring their children from out of district, not just teachers. Beard confirmed that the out-of-state tuition is $500, and applies primarily to students from Limestone County, Ala.
• 6.312 Use of Personal Communication & Electronic Devices: State law now allows teachers to confiscate phones according to Pub. Ch. 707. The policy will be updated to reflect this, and an update to the code of conduct will be coming in November that will also reflect this policy change.
• 6.318 Admission of Suspended or Expelled Students: The Commissioner of Education no longer needs to be notified if a student is denied readmission according to a new state law.
The next work session will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Central Office board room.
