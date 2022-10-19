Updates to the Giles County School System’s Promotion and Retention policy (4.603) were on the agenda for last week’s school board meeting, but the board chose to table the vote pending further review. 

The policy was to be updated to reflect changes to the law regarding third grade retention, but Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard learned this new law will be under review when the state legislature next convenes.

