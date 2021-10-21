Giles County Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard shared the results of the recent stakeholder poll regarding COVID-19 safety precautions with the School Board at its monthly meeting last week.
Of the 1,508 responses, two-thirds of the respondents answered they did not support a mask mandate for students and teachers, feeling it was up to the individual.
Twenty percent felt that masks should be required when social distancing is not possible, and 12.7 percent felt masks should be required at all times at the schools.
A quarter of those who were polled indicated they were very likely to consider withdrawing their students to homeschool or transfer elsewhere if a mask mandate was instituted.
Roughly half of the respondents were satisfied with the level of COVID-related safety measures and protocols in schools, a quarter were dissatisfied and a quarter were neutral.
The full survey results are linked on the Giles County Board of Education Facebook and Twitter accounts.
In other business, the school board voted to approve on first reading updates to the Dress Code policy 6.310. The full text of the proposed policy can be found on the Giles County School Board website.
The board also voted to approve a field trip to the Universal Cheerleaders Association Nationals in Orlando, Fla.
Changes to the following policies were approved on second reading:
• 3.404 Private Vehicles
• 6.312 Use of Personal Communication and Electronic Device
The next school board work session will be Thursday, Oct. 28, and the next board meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 4. Meetings are at 5 p.m. at the Central Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.