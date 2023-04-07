After-school programs, math textbook adoption progress, the director’s evaluation and a schools renovation budget update were among a hefty agenda for last week’s Giles County Board of Education work session.

Alicia Perkins and April Sakowicz gave an overview of services provided through the LEAPS after-school program, which is funded by a grant made up of unclaimed lottery winnings. The school system is applying for the next round of grant funding in the three-year cycle. Currently, 327 students at a total of four locations take advantage of the program, which focuses on academic enrichment and whole child development. Sakowicz has overseen the program for six years, and Perkins will be taking over that role next year.

