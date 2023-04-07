After-school programs, math textbook adoption progress, the director’s evaluation and a schools renovation budget update were among a hefty agenda for last week’s Giles County Board of Education work session.
Alicia Perkins and April Sakowicz gave an overview of services provided through the LEAPS after-school program, which is funded by a grant made up of unclaimed lottery winnings. The school system is applying for the next round of grant funding in the three-year cycle. Currently, 327 students at a total of four locations take advantage of the program, which focuses on academic enrichment and whole child development. Sakowicz has overseen the program for six years, and Perkins will be taking over that role next year.
After-school programs like LEAPS work to reduce truancy, encourage healthy living, provide career readiness, improve behavior and social/emotional development, and achieve academic excellence. The LEAPS grant is a competitive program, but Sakowicz is optimistic that Giles County will receive the funding again this cycle.
The timeline for selecting new math textbooks has them set to be approved by mid-April. Teachers and other stakeholders are currently reviewing the options, and will provide feedback via a survey early in the month. The textbook committee will then convene to vote April 10, with the announcement made at the next school board meeting.
Federal Programs Supervisor Penny Monks presented a six-month review of the progress of how the district has spent the federally-allocated ESSER funds. The first round of $802,000 was spent by the deadline of September 2022. The second round, of $3.4 million must be spent by September of this year, and Monks said 73 percent of those funds have been spent. Projects are currently underway to utilize the remaining funds by the deadline. ESSER 3.0 funds in the amount of $7.7 million must be spent by September 2024. Only 17 percent of these funds have been spent.
The remaining ESSER money, totaling around $8 million, will be put towards tutoring, summer programs, technology and additional special education assistants. The school system has issued stakeholder surveys to determine what they feel are the best uses of the funds.
“We want to make sure we’re responding to the needs of our community,” Monks said.
She added that the Health and Safety Plan associated with the funding plan will be updated to remove contact tracing and other updates to reflect the current procedures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board member Mary McCloud walked the board through the proposed director’s evaluation surveys developed based on last year’s surveys that had been outsourced. The committee created six versions targeted to the different stakeholders, including the school board, principals, supervisors, parents, district staff and the community at large. The surveys are anonymous and data will be collected in spreadsheets with edit tracking to ensure data integrity. The surveys this year have an option to choose “N/A” so that a respondent isn’t forced to choose an arbitrary answer if they do not have a response to give.
Local author Tamara Moody presented three children’s books she authored and expressed her wishes that the books be included in Giles County School libraries. The books focus on the importance of poetry for children.
The board once again discussed changes to policy 4.602 Class Ranking which will modify the ranking system and requirements for valedictorian and salutatorian to match the state Ready Graduate requirements (which include ACT/SAT scores, EPSOs, Industry Credentials and the ASVAB as possible prerequisite pathways) and 4.0/10-point grading scale. Out-of-date language will be removed and policy 4.6021 will be merged in to policy 4.602.
The board will vote on the addition of a salary schedule line item of $2,300 to at its upcoming meeting to fund faculty sponsors of a new Choral Club that was proposed by volunteers from the First United Methodist Church in Pulaski. So far Richland High School has a sponsor, Giles County High School does not.
Board members received an updated school renovation budget from Brindley Construction that estimated a total cost of more than $20 million for updates to Giles County High School, Bridgeforth Middle School and Pulaski Elementary School. Currently, the county and school system have a fund of nearly $9 million for this project. Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool said the school board planned to meet with county officials to discuss how to reach the target amount. Renovations to Giles County High School will begin when school lets out for the summer.
At its upcoming meeting, the board will be voting on:
• The Second Reading of updates to policies 1.800 School Calendar, 4.605 Graduation Requirements and 6.319 Alternative Education to align with state laws. Director of Schools
Dr. Vickie Beard said the alternative education policy will include an option for virtual school for students who have committed violent
• Approving the E-Rate filing for internet connectivity service for the district. The previously contracted rate will be $98,850 for internet and firewall for the year and internal broadband for $7,088. Technology and Information Systems Supervisor Gary McCree also asked the board to approve the purchase of new wireless access points at a cost of $25,787 as the ones in use now are obsolete. The price includes the cost to purchase, configure and install the new units.
• Disposition of assets to sell off three older school buses and one truck used by the school’s transportation department. Transportation Supervisor Theresa Busby said that two of the buses are from 2006 and are not in service currently, and the other bus is a 2003 model that is scheduled to be retired. One other 2003 bus remains in excellent condition and will remain in service well past the 18-year replacement schedule.
• Approving a grant of $500, the proceeds from a recent LifeSouth blood drive.
• A Health budget amendment to modify the line items to reflect actual spending.
The next Board Meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the central office board room. The next work session will be April 20.
