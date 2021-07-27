Several Giles County schools will see familiar faces moving into administrative roles.
Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard announced newly appointed administration at several schools during last week’s monthly meeting of the Giles County Board of Education.
They are:
• Casey Lewis — Elkton School Principal
• Cindy Pride — Elkton School Assistant Principal
• Lori Herd — Bridgeforth Middle School Principal
• Lance Evans — Minor Hill School Principal
• Bethany Farrier — Minor Hill School Assistant Principal
• Lynn Hosay — Special Education Assistant Supervisor
The school board met July 22 to discuss progress on projects started over the summer and new policy changes.
New Website
Alicia Perkins presented a demonstration of the school system’s new website, hosted on the Blackboard platform. The website features a modern, easy-to-use interface that is informative and engaging for families and teachers alike. Each school will develop their own sites that coordinate with the district’s webpage to create one cohesive site. The sites also integrate social media feeds, which allow the community to stay up-to-date with events at the schools.
Policies
The board discussed two policies that they will vote on for first reading at their upcoming board meeting. The first was policy 6.200 regarding attendance. The Tennessee School Board Association model policy has changed to put a new emphasis on how to encourage good attendance, or Tier 1 cases. They will utilize social media and reward systems to ensure students are in attendance. Tiers 2 and 3 outline disciplinary measures for truancy and unexcused absences.
They also discussed the policy on Homebound Education (4.206), which will follow the Tennessee Board of Education policy requiring students seeking homebound education (due to medical reasons, for example, which differs from homeschool education because the children are still enrolled as Giles County students.) To be permitted to receive homebound education, students must now not only receive a doctor’s note but also approval from a review team from the school. This team must also approve any extensions to the homebound education period.
Renovations
The Central Office and Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool continue to work on consolidating and streamlining the 197-page proposal for school renovations received from Wold HFR. According to Vanderpool, they are working with the maintenance department to identify items that can be red-lined or accomplished in-house to lower the cost of the project.
Math Textbooks
Dr. Courtney Woods, Instructional Supervisor for grades 6-12, announced that the county would continue to use the Go Math textbooks for the upcoming school year. The state approved that curriculum the same week they banned materials labeled as Common Core, which the Go Math books are. These materials are grandfathered in and will be replaced for the next school year.
More Policies
At the work session, the board voted to add a slate of new and modified policies to the board meeting agenda for second reading. The policies reflect new state legislation and guidance from the Tennessee School Board Association. The policies were: 8011 Emergency Closing; 806 Bids and Quotations; 205 Security; 211 Energy Use & Conservation; 101 Instructional Standards; 204 Summer Instructional Programs; 213 Family Life Education; 301 Interscholastic Athletics; 106 Application/Employment; 802 Qualifications and Duties of the Director of Schools and 202 Home Schools.
The board will also consider:
• The DHA panel, per policy 6.317, which allows the board to appoint members to act in their stead when a conflict of interest arises.
• Accepting a proposal from Education Networks of America for a three-year contract for internet and VOIP services.
The next school board meeting is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Central Office.
