The Giles County School Board re-elected Knox Vanderpool as its Chairman at its meeting Sept. 1. Also re-elected were Vice Chairman Richie Brewer and Tennessee Representative Mary McCloud. For Chris McAlister and LeAnn Gordon, this was their first meeting as newly elected School Board members.
The board voted to send a resolution to the state asking the legislature to reconsider the third grade retention law that was recently enacted. The Giles County Board of Education would join surrounding counties in asking that the decision and authority to hold students in third and fourth grade back be returned to the hands of local educators and administrators. Under the current legislation, as many as 46 percent of Giles County third graders would have been retained last year.
First National Bank recognized Sherri Deason of Elkton School, Kayla Berry of Richland Elementary and Anna Harris of Southside Elementary as the Employees of the Month, honoring their hard work with a gift card.
The Board voted to choose the Decisions, Choices and Options Family Life curriculum over the Centerstone (You)th program. The curriculum meets the state standards regarding wellness, healthy relationships, human growth and development, abstinence and risk avoidance, and prevention of bullying.
The following policy changes were approved on first reading:
• 4.212 Virtual Education Program: The state now allows for two days virtual a semester.
• 4.401 Textbook Selection, Distribution and Care: Replacement pricing for lost or damaged textbooks will be scaled down based on the age of material.
• 6.204 Attendance of Non-Resident Students: Updated policy allows all employees to bring their children from out of district, not just teachers. Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard confirmed that the out-of-state tuition is $500, and applies primarily to students from Limestone County, Ala.
• 6.312 Use of Personal Communication & Electronic Devices: State law now allows teachers to confiscate phones according to Pub. Ch. 707. The policy will be updated to reflect this, and an update to the code of conduct will be coming in November that will also reflect this policy change.
• 6.318 Admission of Suspended or Expelled Students: The Commissioner of Education no longer needs to be notified if a student is denied readmission according to a new state law.
The School Board voted to approve:
• A $4442 FFA Grants for Growing award.
• The Bridgeforth Middle School Band fee of $20 and supply fee of $10.
• Using a supplement previously allocated to wrestling to create a new Giles County High School fishing team.
• Allowing Connections Church to make improvements to the Richland Elementary pergola and outdoor classroom as a service project.
• Permission for the Giles County High School varsity softball team to take a field trip to Gulf Shores for a tournament in March.
• Disposition of assets for a trash compactor and Bad Boy mower from Richland High School.
• Accepting a Pease Business Machines five-year lease agreement for Giles County CTE.
• Policies for second reading, which included 4.402 Reconsideration of Textbooks & Instructional Materials, 4.403 Library Materials, 4.205 Enrollment in College Level
The next work session will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the central office board room.
