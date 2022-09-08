The Giles County School Board re-elected Knox Vanderpool as its Chairman at its meeting Sept. 1. Also re-elected were Vice Chairman Richie Brewer and Tennessee Representative Mary McCloud. For Chris McAlister and LeAnn Gordon, this was their first meeting as newly elected School Board members. 

The board voted to send a resolution to the state asking the legislature to reconsider the third grade retention law that was recently enacted. The Giles County Board of Education would join surrounding counties in asking that the decision and authority to hold students in third and fourth grade back be returned to the hands of local educators and administrators. Under the current legislation, as many as 46 percent of Giles County third graders would have been retained last year.

