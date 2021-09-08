How to move forward with initial school renovations and bullying and dress code policies were among issues discussed by the Giles County Board of Education at its recent work session.
After several months of review, the Giles County Central Office has had a chance to analyze the report from Wold HFR, which outlined in detail all of the renovations required at the county’s eight schools to bring them up to code and make them modern, healthy and safe. One of the main priorities for the county is to improve the indoor air quality for students, especially given the ongoing pandemic. To do so, the board and central office opted to prioritize adding UV light purifiers to all of the district schools’ HVAC ducts.
In addition, the county’s three oldest schools, which account for 41 percent of the county’s student body, (Pulaski Elementary School, Bridgeforth Middle School and Giles County High School) will receive new HVAC systems in areas that are not up to code. Buildings are required to draw in air from the outside, and many of the older areas of these schools only recirculate inside air.
Wold HFR proposed addressing the schools’ common areas first, but board member Richie Brewer pointed out that in the high school, the auditorium and library are rarely used in comparison to the classrooms that would also eventually require the same modernization.
The board agreed that focusing on the classrooms where students spend most of their day would be preferred, though it would come with a higher price tag because it includes individual HVAC units for each classroom and potentially new windows to help seal the building envelope.
The firm agreed to write up an estimate for that scope of work to present to the school board at their next meeting.
The school system is working with an initial budget of $6.2 million for all the work, which would not be enough to cover even the initial phases of the renovation project.
Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard said she would ask the county to allocate the school system’s available fund balance to the project and match that amount from county funds to make up the difference. The county stands to save money on the project overall by completing all the proposed HVAC work in one structured contract over several phases.
The schematic design phase will be next for this portion of the project, and a construction manager will be hired to oversee the work. Additional work in future phases in the three-to-five-year plan would include roof repairs, electrical upgrades and mechanical repairs, as well as hiding ducts and pipes behind drop ceilings.
Constitutions
The board also heard from the 917 Society, a Tennessee non-profit with the mission to distribute copies of the United States Constitution to the nation’s eighth graders.
Founder Joni Bryan was present to discuss her organization’s goals and to ask if Giles County would accept the donation for the district’s 485 eighth graders.
School Board attorney Timothy Underwood asked the board to ensure the materials were accurate and approved for distribution by the state of Tennessee.
Bryan confirmed they are on the Tennessee Board of Education approved list. Underwood also suggested offering the literature on a community table rather than directly distributing it so that other organizations could have the same opportunity to ensure the school board was not accused of any bias.
Bullying
The school board continues to review and update policies, including policies on bullying, dress code, student cell phone use and employee social media policies.
Policy 6.304 (Student Discrimination, Harassment, Bullying, Cyberbullying, and Intimidation) is under review to ensure it is sufficient and being enforced.
Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool said, “We are looking at this so the public knows we are looking at our policies and adhering to our policies.”
The board agreed that the policies and disciplinary procedures were appropriate and no action would be taken.
Dress Code
Dr. Beard has been receiving complaints about the amount of time required to enforce the county’s dress code. The Giles County dress code policy is far lengthier and more specific than any of the surrounding counties’ policies. The board discussed modifying several aspects of the policy, including hair dye, piercings, frayed and torn clothing and words on shirts.
Beard pointed out that as written, the policy on torn and frayed clothing prohibits normal wear and tear of clothing that might happen over the course of a school day or instances in which torn clothing is worn layered over other clothes, thus showing no skin. She proposed a modified policy that would permit frayed or torn clothing at hemlines and below the knee.
Beard also suggested allowing ear and nose piercings, with the exception of gauges and septum piercings and hair dye on the bottom two inches of students’ hair.
Board member Jim Stewart suggested that “if a student wants gauges in their ears and the parents allow it, it’s not the place of the school board to prohibit it.”
Vanderpool suggested that hair styles that are not distracting be allowed, giving the example that a foot tall Mohawk would be distracting in the classroom, while a small Mohawk would not be.
Vanderpool also addressed the ban on text on clothing, mentioning that Giles County students are not allowed to wear merchandise from his business’ clothing line despite the fact that the words are ones of encouragement. He suggested a modification to that policy.
Board member Richie Brewer felt that a strict dress code policy prepares students for the real world, in which they may have to wear uniforms. He also felt that explicitly listing prohibited items leaves little room for students to test boundaries.
The board agreed to survey stakeholders and discuss the issue further at the next work session.
More Policies
The board is expected to vote on the following policy changes at the next meeting:
• 3.404 Private Vehicles — updated to state that individuals using private vehicles for school events must be licensed drivers.
• 6.312 Use of Personal Communication Devices and Electronic Devices — out-of-date wording modified to reflect current cell phone culture. Since all students have school-issued electronic devices, cell phones are no longer needed for research at school.
The board agreed to wording that prohibits cell phone camera usage on school property during regular school hours. Additionally, Dr. Beard requested that cell phone forfeiture be removed as a consequence.
• 5.613 Employee Use of Social Media and Personal Websites — Dr. Beard suggested striking this policy altogether since it is not in the TSBA model policy and most of the requirements are covered in the policies for employee ethics and staff-student relationships (policies 5.612 and 5.611).
Additionally teachers are required to sign a Teacher Code of Ethics which covers social media use.
• Second readings of policies 6.200 Attendance, 6.204 Attendance of Non-Resident Students, and 4.206 Homebound Instruction.
At its next meeting, the school board is expected to elect officers for the coming year. The board is also expected to vote on disposition of assets at Southside Elementary consisting of broken and out-of-date desks, and to extend the extension of an existing photocopier contract at Giles County High School. The board is also scheduled to consider a new internet and VoIP contract with ENA which will reduce costs and improve bandwidth, which Dr. Beard thinks is necessary given that testing will be online this spring.
The next meeting of the Giles County Board of Education is set for Thursday, Sept. 9, and the board’s next work session for Thursday, Sept. 23, both at 5 p.m. at the Central Office.
