School Board member Mary McCloud presented her idea to add non-voting Student Board Members to the Giles County Board of Education last week.

McCloud explained this would be the “perfect way for our students to know they are heard and learn about what it’s like to be an elected official.” After speaking to several counties that have similar programs in place, McCloud learned of many benefits and no drawbacks. She hopes the positions would give agency to students who may not feel they have a voice in their school system.

