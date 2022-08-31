School Board member Mary McCloud presented her idea to add non-voting Student Board Members to the Giles County Board of Education last week.
McCloud explained this would be the “perfect way for our students to know they are heard and learn about what it’s like to be an elected official.” After speaking to several counties that have similar programs in place, McCloud learned of many benefits and no drawbacks. She hopes the positions would give agency to students who may not feel they have a voice in their school system.
The board discussed the idea, and suggested that one junior and one senior from each high school be selected for the positions, possibly from the students who have already been elected by their peers to leadership positions in the schools.
These student school board members could be part of a larger advisory committee that offers student perspectives on school policy issues.
The board will work to develop a plan and will vote on it in upcoming meetings.
ESSER
Federal Programs Supervisor Penny Monks provided the school board with the required semi-annual update on ESSER fund spending.
The school system has spent 71 percent of the ESSER 2.0 funds, on track to fully utilize the funds by the September 2023 deadline, and 8 percent of the ESSER 3.0 funds, on track to use those funds completely by the September 2024 deadline.
The funds are being used to increase STEM offerings for upper elementary grades as well as the middle school grades as originally planned. Pulaski Elementary School has an increase in Special Education enrollment, so the funding will support an additional Educational Assistant for that school.
Intercom upgrades for all schools are in progress, and have been completed at Southside and Minor Hill Schools. Additionally the funding will be used toward investments in summer programming.
Capital Projects
Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard gave an update on capital projects.
She said that Barry Hyatt would be working on patching and possibly repaving the driveways to the schools. Richland School’s roof is leaking and will need repair. The final cost for the UV light air purification systems that were recently installed was $393,000.
The next phase of the renovation project will begin soon.
“We want to keep the momentum going,” Beard said.
The school system is waiting on an updated budget from Wold HFR and Brindley Construction, given recent material price fluctuations. The next phase will include HVAC and facade work for Giles County High, Bridgeforth Middle and Pulaski Elementary schools. GCHS will undergo renovation first, though if work crews are available, all three schools will have work done simultaneously.
The Giles County Schools website will have a link devoted to the renovation projects, including 3D renderings. The total cost for this phase of renovations is estimated to be $13 million, with $8.4 million currently in the capital projects fund for the project.
Programs
Representatives from two family planning curricula that are utilized in the middle and high school presented information about the content of their programs at the meeting.
Decisions, Choices and Options as well as the Centerstone (You)th program both follow state guidelines for these curricula and have been used in the Giles County Schools for many years.
The curricula meet the state standards regarding wellness, healthy relationships, human growth and development, abstinence and risk avoidance and prevention of bullying.
Grievance
At the end of the meeting, Bridgeforth Middle School parent Sandra Hayes took the floor to air her grievances with the school system’s response to her requests for help in securing accommodations for her son who has been diagnosed with special needs.
Policies
The following policies were discussed and will be voted on for first reading at the upcoming board meeting:
• 4.212 Virtual Education Program: The state now allows for two days virtual a semester.
• 4.401 Textbook Selection, Distribution and Care: Beard proposed modifying the policy to allow replacement pricing to be scaled down based on the age of material.
• 6.204 Attendance of Non-Resident Students: Updated policy allows all employees to bring their children from out of district, not just teachers. Beard confirmed that the out-of-state tuition is $500.
• 6.312 Use of Personal Communication & Electronic Devices: State law allows teachers to confiscate phones. The policy will be updated to reflect this, and an update to the code of conduct will be coming in November that will also reflect this policy change.
• 6.318 Admission of Suspended or Expelled Students: The Commissioner of Education no longer needs to be notified if a student is denied readmission according to a new state law.
At its upcoming meeting, the school board will consider:
• A $4,442 FFA Grants for Growing award.
• The Bridgeforth Middle School Band fee of $20 and supply fee of $10.
• Using a supplement previously allocated to wrestling to create a new Giles County High School Fishing team.
• Allowing Connections Church to make Improvements to the Richland Elementary pergola and outdoor classroom as a service project.
• Permission for the Giles County High School Varsity Softball team to take a field trip for a tournament.
• Disposition of assets for a trash compactor and mower from Richland High School.
• Accepting a Pease Business Machines five-year lease agreement for Giles County CTE.
• Policies for second reading, which include 4.402 Reconsideration of Textbooks & Instructional Materials, 4.403 Library Materials and 4.205 Enrollment in College Level Courses.
The School Board will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday). The next work session will be Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Central Office boardroom.
