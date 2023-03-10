Giles County School System employees will pay less for their family health insurance premiums going forward.
At its March 2 meeting, the Giles County Board of Education voted to reduce the amount school employees pay for family health insurance by increasing the county’s portion of the premiums.
“We’re going to work hard to make this happen for the next fiscal year,” School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool said.
The board also voted to accept the $2.7 million Innovation Schools grant and approved a budget amendment outlining how the funds will be spent. Details about this grant can be found in the upcoming Progress Edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
The board also approved a budget amendment shifting funds for special
education from full-time to contracted employees.
Nineteen students from Alex Carroll’s art class at Giles County High School have their art on display for the next month at the School System’s Central Office. Several of the students were present at the board meeting for the unveiling.
Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard told the board that the Richland band director had volunteered to be the faculty sponsor of the new Choral Club proposed by volunteers from the First United Methodist Church in Pulaski. The board will continue to pursue the creation of the club with the hopes that a GCHS teacher volunteers as well.
The board voted to approve changes to policy 1.800 School Calendar. The Calendar Committee will create calendars for 2024-25 and 2025-26 next year, and the calendar will be released two years in advance from then on, with a draft released in November, to allow families to better plan ahead.
Updates to policies 4.605 Graduation Requirements and 6.319 Alternative Education were approved on first reading to align with state laws. Changes to Policy 4.602 Class Ranking that were discussed at the last work session will be tabled pending further discussion at the next work session.
In other business during its March 2 meeting, the school board:
• Approved the purchase of a new piece of playground equipment for Minor Hill School, which will be a school bus play structure for $3,120.
• Approved field trips to the HOSA State Leadership Conference, Student Leadership Conference, FBLA Conference and Skills USA Conference.
• Approved an overnight trip for basketball finals if needed.
• Heard that this year’s director’s evaluation is still a work-in-progress and will also be revisited at the upcoming work session.
• Heard First National Bank name its teachers of the month: Peggy Loveless, Tracy Garner and Emily Hewgley.
The next Giles County Board of Education Work Session will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Central Office Board Room, and the next regular board meeting has been moved to Tuesday, April 11.
