“Moving forward” describes the first month of schools in Giles County.
During its Aug. 17 work session, the Giles County Board of Education viewed pictures detailing the progress of work being done on the building at Giles
County High School.
Students and faculty have returned to the classrooms with better ventilation due to new HVAC, duct work and windows that also have given the school’s facade an updated look.
An engineer’s checklist of renovation items moving forward includes painting and roofing done while students are not in school. The tentative date for completion remains Fall 2024.
The school board is scheduled to meet Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m. in the boardroom at the Central Office.
Items on the agenda for that meeting include:
• An update from the committee working on the 2024-25 school calendar.
• Disposition of assets from the central office and Richland School.
• Election of the board’s officers.
• Policies for second reading include: 1.106 Code of Ethics, 1.400 School Board Meetings, 4.204 Summer Instructional Programs, 5.106 Application and Employment, 5.119 Employment of Retirees, 5.302 Sick Leave, 5.307 Physical Assault Leave, 5.600 Staff Rights and Responsibilities and 6.202 Home Schools.
