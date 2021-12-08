Grants totaling $60,000 were approved by the Giles County Board of Education last week for use in local middle school and high school Career and Technical Education programs.
Meeting in regular session Dec. 2, the school board approved a $20,000 grant that will purchase equipment to give students experience in printing and packaging. The grant for Meredith Craig’s Digital Design Class at Giles County High School will allow for the purchase of screen printing equipment.
The school board also approved a $40,000 Three Star Grant that was presented at its last work session. That grant will go toward the purchase of welding and phlebotomy equipment, a portable saw mill and a plasma cutter for use in the middle and high school CTE programs.
Disposition of Assets
After approving a request to dispose of school system assets, the board also approved the first reading of a new policy that would allow for the disposition of school system assets valued under $500 at the school level.
The policy change is in line with state law and county policies.
Policies
Policies up for second reading were considered and approved en masse. The policies affected were: 4.700 Testing Program; 4.802 Student Equal Access; 5.101 Line & Staff Relations; 5.117 Teacher Tenure; 5.200 Separation Practices for Tenured Teachers; 5.201 Separation Practices for Non-Tenured Teachers; 5.303 Personal & Professional Leave; 6.603 Student Records-Use of Records.
School Safety
In their comments, board members who attended last month’s TSBA conference reflected on the session they attended on school safety, discussing their memories of the shooting at Richland School in 1995.
Director of Schools Vickie Beard thanked the SROs who are in each school building to protect students and staff.
Board Member Richie Brewer emphasized that teachers must be vigilant to address mental health and behavioral issues with students when they are first evident.
“Always be diligent,” Brewer said. “If you see something out of the ordinary, say something.”
Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool said that at the upcoming work session board members would have a roundtable discussion of their experiences at the TSBA conference as well as hear from Wold HFR regarding some of the completed plans for upcoming school renovations.
There will also be discussion about relocating the county’s Alternative School and the possibility of selling the school board properties on the hill to UT Southern, following recent visits from tax assessors and assessors from the University.
The next School Board Work Session will be Thursday, Dec. 16, and the next regular meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Meetings are held at 5 p.m. in the Central Office board room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.