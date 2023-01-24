“We have a arrived at a real crisis in transportation,” Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard told the Giles County Board of Education at its Jan. 19 work session.

Due to the ongoing shortage of bus drivers there is excess money in the transportation budget that could allow for current bus drivers to receive a raise. Full-time drivers’ salary would increase from $13,000 to $15,000 base salary. The total increase for the remainder of the year would be $43,548. Beard asked the school board to approve this raise to compensate the weary drivers.

