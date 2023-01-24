“We have a arrived at a real crisis in transportation,” Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard told the Giles County Board of Education at its Jan. 19 work session.
Due to the ongoing shortage of bus drivers there is excess money in the transportation budget that could allow for current bus drivers to receive a raise. Full-time drivers’ salary would increase from $13,000 to $15,000 base salary. The total increase for the remainder of the year would be $43,548. Beard asked the school board to approve this raise to compensate the weary drivers.
Beard also proposed that current full-time employees who take on a full-time bus route get paid both full-time salaries. She said Assistant Director of Schools Tommy Hunter had gone to faculty meetings at each school in an attempt to recruit staff to take on bus routes.
The number of routes has decreased by roughly 20 percent, and the district has received a waiver from the state to allow drivers to stay on the road for two hours to complete the resulting longer routes.
“We are a small district, but we are spread out very far,” Beard said. “We are desperately in need of drivers.”
Of the approximately 3,600 students in Giles County Public Schools, about 2,700 are bus riders.
Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool asked Beard if there would be sufficient room in the budget to continue the pay increase in future years. Beard said the new TISA funding should increase enough to cover the ongoing cost.
In October, the board tabled amendments to policy 4.603 Promotion and Retention pending updates from the state regarding the new Third Grade Retention law. “We’ve mulled over this quite a bit,” Beard said. The updated policy includes the Third and Fourth Grade Retention Model Policies from the Tennessee School Board Association. These policies are separate from the retention policies for the other grades, which have different guidelines.
“We will have no control over Third and Fourth Grade retentions,” Beard said.
Students in these grades who wish to appeal a retention must go to the state rather than have local review. Beard said the school system could not appeal on students’ behalf, but would help parents navigate the state portal.
Board members reviewed the proposed 2023-24 school calendar and asked questions of Mitzi Jones, who was in attendance representing the calendar committee.
Some concerns brought up were the change in the timing of Fall break moving to the second week of October; having two consecutive three-day weekends instead of one four-day weekend; and having Spring Break over Good Friday instead of having it as a standalone holiday.
“The calendar represents what is best for the students’ instruction,” said Jones.
She said the timing of the breaks are set to align with the nine-week instructional periods.
Beard also asked the board to make a decision regarding whether Juneteenth would be a holiday for year-round employees. The state of Tennessee declared it a day of observation but not a holiday, leaving it to the discretion of the board.
In addition, the board discussed the upcoming director’s annual review, which is required by board policy. Last year an outside consultant was brought in to assist, and board member Mary McCloud suggested that this year the board craft a more streamlined survey. They agreed to work on a more concise version.
Beard asked the board to approve adding additional personnel to the Disciplinary Hearing Authority to offer redundancy in the event administrative representatives are unable to attend meetings.
The board discussed amendments to policy 6.300 Code of Conduct, which outlines specific disciplinary practices for Pre-K and Kindergarten to ensure Adverse Childhood Experiences Prevention.
At its upcoming meeting, the board will vote on:
• Establishing a Track Team at Richland School
• Field Trips for GCHS HOSA State Leadership conference, GCHS Baseball Spring Tournament and GCHS Boy’s Smoky Mountain Cup Soccer Tournament.
• Disposition of assets, including GCHS Library Tapes and Books
The next board meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 2, and the next work session will be Thursday, Feb. 16. Meetings are at 5 p.m. at the Central Office Boardroom.
