With the state legislative mandates for third graders in mind, school district leaders are using multiple resources to support students, families and educators.
In the forefront is data collection of each student’s specific learning needs. The data is utilized to address these needs with intentional instruction individually and in small groups. Additionally, there are options for summer learning camp, specific standards-based additional tutoring and a parent appeal process that may be accessed on the GCSS website.
At the school board’s June work session, Pre K-3 Instructional Supervisor April Sakowicz presented an extensive data collection of the results of these implementations that have produced positive advancements for Giles County students, families and educators. Currently, 75 percent of Giles County third grade students have tested proficient or have met requirements to be promoted to the fourth grade, compared to 32 percent projected back in April. With state funds and continued response to intervention, that number is expected to increase with only those truly needing additional third grade instruction repeating the grade.
Board members praised district leaders, educators, students and families for their team efforts and hard work that continues to produce positive successful results for Giles County students.
The school board is scheduled to meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in the boardroom of the Central Office. The meeting will be streamed on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel following the meeting.
Safety continues to be a high priority for the board and system officials as they turn their collective attention to the 2023-24 school year.
Among the items to be considered at the July 13 meeting is the proposed district-wide use of the Emergent 3 App. According to Assistant Director of Schools Tommy Hunter, when activated the Emergent 3 will alert building administration, teachers, staff, district and county emergency offices immediately when an active safety concern occurs. In addition, all will know the exact location, safety concern and number of possible perpetrators, as well as when the alert is over and where everyone is located. A $3,500 per year cost is guaranteed for three years.
Another issue related to student safety includes an earlier proposal made by Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton to install a secure gun safe in each school to hold SRO safety equipment, namely their issued long weapon for use in an emergency situation. SRO rifles currently stay in patrol cars and are not readily available if needed. This safety option may allow for more immediate SRO reaction to possible perpetrator invasion. School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool asked questions pertaining to safe contents, who would have access, training options along with other possible concerns to shore up the pending administrative policy, if approved.
Local four-year-old students will benefit from the new Connect4learning curriculum recommended by a diverse committee led by Sakowicz. The curriculum includes an array of educational, technological and hands-on tools that will encourage high-level age-appropriate learning, assessment and communication to achieve future success.
Other board business discussed and added to the July 13 regular meeting includes:
• Disposition of assets for Giles County High School, Richland High School and Pulaski Elementary School.
• Field trip approval for the GCHS girls soccer team.
• Recommended teacher tenure for Mandie Sanders, Corey Hickman, Candace Garland and Christina Harris.
• Policies for First Reading: 1.402 - Notification of meetings; 1.404 - Appeals to and Appearances Before the Board; 3.202 - Emergency Preparedness Plan; 3.202 - Security; 4.300 - Extracurricular Activities; 4.403 - Library Materials; 5.305 - Family Medical Leave; 6.300 - Code of Conduct; 6.309 - Zero Tolerance Offenses; 6.314 - Corporal Punishment; 6.319 - Alternative Education; 6.4001 - Student Surveys, Analyses and Evaluations; 6.402 - Physical Examinations and Immunizations.
• Policies for Second Reading: 5.310 - Vacations and Holidays (adding Juneteenth, June 19, to the holiday schedule).
The board’s July work session is scheduled for July 20. The board’s regular August meeting is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Unless otherwise announced, the school board’s meetings and work sessions are held at 5 p.m. in the Central Office boardroom at 270 Richland Dr. in Pulaski.
