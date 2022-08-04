Tennessee State Rep. Clay Doggett and State Sen. Dr. Joey Hensley attended the Giles County Board of Education’s July 21 work session to answer questions the board had regarding recent legislative changes.
Hensley began by discussing the state’s new education funding plan, which added $1 billion in funding for schools, including $125 million toward teacher raises. He said every high school will receive $1 million toward their CTE programs and every middle school will likewise receive half a million dollars.
Both legislators weighed in on Gov. Bill Lee’s push for charter schools. Doggett described charter schools as public schools that don’t have to follow the regular rules. Most are in a few, populous counties where there are a large number of failing schools.
“I don’t like charter schools,” Hensley said. “I am not for charter schools in rural counties.”
They reminded the school board that if a charter school wanted to come to Giles County, the school board would have to approve the charter, although the school could apply for a state charter if denied.
Board member Mary McCloud asked the legislators the “rationale for making the school board partisan.”
“Bringing party politics into it has not helped us at all,” she said.
Hensley answered that declaring a party shows a candidate’s philosophy, and that it was up to the county to decide if the election would be partisan or not.
The board consulted with the state legislators regarding proposed changes to several Giles County School System policies including the new 10 point grading scale that, if approved, will be in effect throughout the school system this fall.
Doggett explained that the logic behind the change was for consistency so that Tennessee students would have the same grading scale as other states when competing for scholarships. He added that encouraging students to stay in school rather than failing out could have the positive impact of reducing crime and recidivism in the prison system, as it has been shown that there are low reading and comprehension scores among inmates.
Ultraviolet Lights were to be installed and operational for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year in all of the county schools that are not undergoing major renovations through the current Wold HFR contract.
According to a press release, these “Safe Air UV Upper-Room Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) fixtures [are] placed above occupants and kill airborne pathogens creating disinfectant zones within internal spaces.” The UV fixtures kill “viral, bacterial and fungal organisms, including COVID-19, influenza and tuberculosis.”
The board heard from Ashley Scurlock from Cumberland International regarding an EPA grant that if received would cover the purchase of electric buses for the school system.
Giles County qualifies to receive $375,000 per bus plus an additional $20,000 for the charging station, which should cover the entire cost unless prices continue to rise.
Scurlock recommended applying for at least two but up to four buses, depending on how many buses are scheduled to be taken out of rotation over the next two years. Cumberland can apply for the grant on behalf of Giles County School System, and the EPA pays the dealer directly, so the school system would not have to front the money.
The buses are recommended for local use and can get up to 135 miles per charge, and cost 9 cents per mile to operate versus 38 cents per mile for a diesel bus. Scurlock assured board members that they would educate local first responders on how to deal with emergencies with these vehicles, that maintenance is simpler than but similar to traditional buses, and that the bus batteries would be under warranty for the entire lifespan of the vehicle.
Transportation Director Theresa Busby said she would be willing to figure out which routes could use the buses, which have a capacity of 71 students as opposed to the 78 passenger buses that are due to be replaced in coming years.
Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard asked the school board to approve funding an additional Instructional Supervisor for the elementary grades because the state has implemented a retention policy for third grade students who are not performing at grade level.
If this policy were in place last year, 44.6 percent of Giles County third graders would have been retained.
The district’s summer program planning will begin following the winter testing, with the summer offering a chance for struggling students to advance. The new instructional supervisor will help focus on the achievements of the lower grades to ensure their success.
The school board, under advice of their counsel, determined that donations to classrooms under the “adopt a teacher” program could continue with oversight from individual school administration rather than requests coming from teachers themselves, in accordance with policy 2.401 Gifts and Bequests.
The next school board meeting will be Aug. 11 and the next work session will be Aug. 18, both at 5 p.m. at the Central Office boardroom.
Updated policies are now linked on the meeting agendas on the School System website.
