Tennessee State Rep. Clay Doggett and State Sen. Dr. Joey Hensley attended the Giles County Board of Education’s July 21 work session to answer questions the board had regarding recent legislative changes.

Hensley began by discussing the state’s new education funding plan, which added $1 billion in funding for schools, including $125 million toward teacher raises. He said every high school will receive $1 million toward their CTE programs and every middle school will likewise receive half a million dollars.

