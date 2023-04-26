New safety communications at teachers’ fingertips was highlighted during a recent Giles County Board of Education work session.
The Audio Enhancement View System presented by IT Coordinator Christine Horn and IT Specialist Mark Irick showed a completely teacher-controlled, safety-focused and student needs-driven device that is attached to a lanyard. The small device with a panic button has audio, microphone and camera capabilities that enable teachers to connect immediately with their school front office. An alarm then sounds as the camera turns on to provide visuals of the classroom.
Each teacher has control of the camera access. When the teacher pushes the panic button, administration and the SRO can view the classroom to assess required safety measures.
Other features offer teachers the ability to record actual instructional lessons to share with other teachers and students outside the classroom, thus creating an extended learning opportunity for multiple individuals including ESL students, homebound students and student-teachers
The school system has currently invested $1.7 million of ESSER funds to implement the Audio Enhancement View System district-wide which is expected to be completed by 2024.
The new system was discussed during the April 20 school board work session.
Other items discussed by the board during last week’s work session included:
• Proceeding cautiously with regards to current and future funds as the board meets with county officials to plan remaining budget dollars for capital projects. Director of Schools Vickie Beard noted specific repairs to asphalt and paved driving areas at Southside Elementary ($71,198), GCHS ($53,975) and Pulaski Elementary ($57,951). Additional expenditures include $460,000 for new math curriculum, $120,000 for four restrooms at Southside Elementary and replacement of a maintenance truck for $59,489.
• Safe and cost effective factors of replacing four lights and poles at Richland School ballfields. Board member Scooter Sumners estimated the cost to put in new metal poles and LED lighting at $225,000-$230,000.
In its April regular meeting the Giles County Board of Education approved a new math curriculum for all grade levels in the school system.
The school board heard an in-depth evaluation of the new math curriculum during its April regular meeting. The meeting is available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Instructional Supervisors of Education April Sakowicz (Pre-K-3), Alicia Perkins (4-8) and Courtney Woods (9-12) explained the rationale for the math curriculum recommended for their grade ranges by a committee that included representation from each school with input from a professor of mathematics at UT Southern. The review process lasted from Dec. 22, 2023-April 23, and surveys sent to district math teachers were used.
The school board unanimously approved the six-year adoption of the new math curriculum.
The school board will use a new director evaluation survey created by a team that included school board member Mary McCloud.
McCloud reminded the board that they are required to evaluate the director of schools each year. She noted that the revised evaluation tool has been made more local and was created using criteria that included clarifying the role of the director, developing harmonious relationships, developing objectives and discussion of strengths and weaknesses.
“It is very much an evaluation of our whole system,” McCloud said. “It was important to include stakeholders and community members in the process to give us multiple points of objective data and make sure everybody is on the same page and that we are growing in the way our community wants us to.”
The board approved the director evaluation tool being sent out and set its May 18 work session as a review date.
In other business during its April 11 meeting, the school board:
• Approved a new project costs budget for the renovations of Giles County High School, Bridgeforth Middle School and Pulaski Elementary School.
The new and fluid costs budget was approved at $20.4 million for the full scope of work projected at those three schools.
• Observed First National Bank’s recognition of school system employees: Ronna Grayson of Bridgeforth Middle School, Jennifer Burgreen of Elkton Elementary School and Shannon Bass of Minor Hill Elementary School.
• Noted that art displayed in the School Board meeting room is from the students of Brock Wright at Richland Middle School.
• Approved the disposal of three buses and one maintenance truck.
• Approved a Coordinated Health budget amendment.
• Approved a HAZCOM practice for the school system.
• Approved the first reading of policies 4.600 Grading Systems, 4.602 Class Ranking and second reading of policies 4.605 Graduation Requirements and 6.319 Alternative Education.
The school board will meet in regular session Thursday, May 4, at 5 p.m. The meeting has been moved to the old gym at Pulaski Elementary School. Those attending are encouraged to enter from Cedar Lane.
Among the agenda items for the May 4 meeting are:
• The first reading of updates to policies 5.602 Staff Time Schedules, 5.604 Overtime Pay of Support Personnel and 6.4031 Pediculosis.
• The second reading of updates to policies 4.600 Grading System and 4.6002 Class Ranking.
• Disposition of school nutrition assets and CTE assets.
Welcome to the discussion.
