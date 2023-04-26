GC SCHOOLS LOGO.png

New safety communications at teachers’ fingertips was highlighted during a recent Giles County Board of Education work session. 

The Audio Enhancement View System presented by IT Coordinator Christine Horn and IT Specialist Mark Irick showed a completely teacher-controlled, safety-focused and student needs-driven device that is attached to a lanyard. The small device with a panic button has audio, microphone and camera capabilities that enable teachers to connect immediately with their school front office. An alarm then sounds as the camera turns on to provide visuals of the classroom.  

