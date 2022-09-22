Three Giles County Schools earned “Reward School” status according to data released from the state’s Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System. Richland Elementary, Elkton Elementary and Minor Hill schools all received this highest possible rating based on the growth and performance their students showed in the past year.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, “Schools serving K-8 students are evaluated on four indicators, including achievement on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) assessments, TCAP assessment growth over time, rates at which students are chronically out of school and performance on the English Language Proficiency Assessment (ELPA).” 

