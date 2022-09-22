Three Giles County Schools earned “Reward School” status according to data released from the state’s Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System. Richland Elementary, Elkton Elementary and Minor Hill schools all received this highest possible rating based on the growth and performance their students showed in the past year.
According to the Tennessee Department of Education, “Schools serving K-8 students are evaluated on four indicators, including achievement on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) assessments, TCAP assessment growth over time, rates at which students are chronically out of school and performance on the English Language Proficiency Assessment (ELPA).”
“High schools, in addition to these four indicators, are also evaluated on graduation rate and ready graduate rate, or the rate at which students graduate while also having achieved milestones associated with college and career readiness,” according to the TDOE.
Schools are given a high rating when their students improve at a greater rate than their peers across the state who performed similarly the previous year, according to Assistant Director of Giles County Schools Tommy Hunter.
“We showed increases in proficiency, and compared to the rest of the state of Tennessee, we improved at a higher rate,” he said.
The TVAAS data is an accountability system for taxpayers, Hunter added.
“This is how your system is doing compared to the rest of the districts in the state.”
The Giles County School District as a whole was designated as an “Advancing District,” which indicates an overall accountability score “equal to or greater than 2.1 but less than 3.1,” according to the TDOE website. Districts receiving a score of 3.1 or greater are designated as “Exemplary,” a designation Giles County has never received.
"I really want to see that," Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard said. "As director of schools, that is one of the goals I would like the board to work
Additional data about student proficiency and achievement will be released later this year.
