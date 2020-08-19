Agriculture is a very important industry in Giles County. According to the 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture, there are 1,599 farms located in the county that market more than $48.8 million in farm products and commodities each year on 251,015 acres. Livestock sales make up 62 percent of the market value while crops add the remaining 38 percent.
Giles County’s agriculture is unique in that it is very diverse with a wide array of production systems including livestock, poultry, grain crops, cotton, honey, dairy, greenhouse and nurseries, fruits and vegetables and agritourism.
Beef production is the largest agriculture sector in the county. Beef sales generate almost half of the county’s total market value of agriculture products sold each year. Giles County statistically ranks third in Tennessee in total beef cattle numbers and also ranks third in hay production.
On-farm and value-added sales have increased substantially from the previous Census of Agriculture conducted in 2012. The $453,000 change in value between 2012 and 2017 ranks third in the state behind only Sevier and Williamson counties. Giles County ranks second in the number of total farms (26) selling valued-added commodities falling only two short of the state leader, Williamson County.
Agritourism and recreational services have become an important income for some family farms. Giles County ranks sixth in the state in reported value of sales for these enterprises.
A study conducted by the University of Tennessee Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics in 2018 focused on agriculture’s contribution to local county economies across Tennessee. This study determined that total direct agriculture output for Giles County was estimated at $489.8 million. This number included all crop and livestock production, food and fiber processing, farm inputs and forestry-based products.
A multiplier effect including farm purchases of local inputs and local spending by farm families and agriculture workers was estimated to be $636 million. Basically, for every $1 of direct output from agriculture, the total economic impact on the county’s economy was estimated to be $1.30.
The study also determined that one direct agriculture job generated an additional 1.93 jobs in the county.
To learn more about Giles County’s agricultural impact, go to the 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture at nass.usda.gov/Publications/AgCensus/2017/Full_Report/Census_by_State/index.php.
—Giles Extension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.