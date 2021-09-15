From farm to table to cattle producers and agriculture services, agriculture is Giles County’s top industry. Check out these local farms and agriculture related businesses and organizations.
• Flowers Creamery: 2734 Rhea Branch Rd., Ethridge; 931-292-2455; flowerscreamery.com
• Friendship Acres Farm: 5625 Beech Hill Road, Pulaski; 363-1040 (office) or 309-8710 (Billy T.)
• Giles County Soil Conservation District: 1024 Mill St., Pulaski; 363-2675, Ext. 3; gcscd.com and on Facebook
• Rosie Belle Farm: 7480 Beech Hill Rd., Frankewing; 813-300-3306; rosiebellefarm.com
• Rosson Orchard and Farm: 34 Springer Station Rd., Loretto; 931-629-0705; facebook.com/rossonorchard
• Scott’s Orchard: 2163 Scott Road, Hazel Green, AL; 256-828-4563; scottsorchard.com
• UT-TSU Extension-Giles County: 132 South Second St., Pulaski; 363-3523; giles.tennessee.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.