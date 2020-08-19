UT Extension, along with its partner Tennessee State University, helps Tennesseans to improve their quality of life and solve problems through the application of research and evidenced-based knowledge about agriculture and natural resources, family and consumer sciences, 4-H youth development and community development.
University of Tennessee Extension’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Team helps Tennesseans run more profitable farms and agricultural holdings, grow and process abundant and safe food and create a cleaner environment.
Extension offers many educational programs and services. Some of the most popular include the Tennessee Master Producer Programs that certify producers in Beef, Small Ruminant, Horse, Dairy and Beekeeping.
Other programs and services offered include the Farm MANAGE Program, beef heifer development program, bull testing program, grain crop variety testing, value added agriculture assistance, private applicator pesticide certification, Beef Quality Assurance certification, soil testing, forage testing and much more.
In addition to educational programs and services, there are numerous publications and fact sheets on a variety of agriculture topics to support farmers and agriculture producers.
Follow any road in Tennessee and you’ll find people whose lives have been influenced by Extension’s educational programs.
For more information on Extension programs and services, call 363-3523 or visit giles.tennessee.edu.
—Giles Extension
