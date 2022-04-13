This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
April 10, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Tennessee Concrete Association’s 2012 Concrete Design Award for Best Finishing — Commercial Poured Walls went to Brindley Construction, DuBois Concrete Inc. and Abernathy Concrete for work performed on a new kennel for the Hillsboro Hounds, a fox hunting club in Northern Giles County.
Martin Methodist College and the Universidad Madero of Puebla, Mexico, signed a historic agreement of mutual student exchange. The agreement, Martin Methodist’s first official partnership with a Mexican college or university, would focus on English and Spanish studies, as well as semester student exchange.
The Giles County High School Soccer Bobcats had reeled off nine straight wins, including five district wins, going into last night’s (Monday) non-district match against Marshall County.
The Martin was showing “Mirror Mirror.”
April 12, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Giles County Democrats had elected officers for the next two years and had named a slate of delegates and alternates to the state convention. Party officers elected were: Kermit Smith, chairman; James Brown, vice-chairman; Mrs. Frances Hewitt, secretary; and Mrs. John R. Stephens, treasurer.
Giles Countians would have 11 choices on the Democratic side and 3 on the Republican slate to choose from in the May 4 Presidential Preference Primary election. Running as Democrats were Shirley Chisholm, Vance Harke, Hubert Humphrey, Henry Jackson, John Lindsey, Eugene McCarthy, George McGovern, Wilbur Mills, Edmund Muskie and Sam Yorty. On the Republican side of the ballot would be John Ashbrook, Paul McCloskey and President Richard Nixon.
The awarding of a free vacation trip for two, several hundred dollars in merchandise, prizes and an open house would mark the 25th anniversary of WKSR May 6.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering ground beef for 69 cents per pound, chuck roast for 79 cents per pound, three 46-ounce cans of tomato juice for $1, a 40-ounce jar of peanut butter for 89 cents, three 20-ounce loaves of bread for 89 cents, an 8-ounce pot pie for 18 cents and 3 pounds of apples for 39 cents.
A&P had 20 pounds of white potatoes for 88 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, a dozen large eggs for 39 cents, a 100-count box of tea bags for 89 cents, four 16-ounce boxes of crackers for $1, a 14-ounce bottle of ketchup for 19 cents, three 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1, six 10.5-ounce cans of chicken noodle soup for $1 and five 13-ounce cans of carnation milk for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Little Murders,” “The Boston Strangler” and “Doctor Zhivago.”
Trans-Lux Twin Theatres in Alabama was showing “The Godfather.”
April 11, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Clyde Ealy had announced that construction of a modern, 40-bed nursing home in Pulaski would begin this week, weather permitting. The one-story brick veneer building would be located on U.S. Highway 64 on the east side of Pulaski.
Chief of Police Sam Yarbrough had announced that FBI agents would conduct several classes pertaining to law enforcement techniques in Pulaski during the month of July. The City of Pulaski had requested the School for Policemen in order to permit local policemen and law enforcement agencies from neighboring cities to become acquainted with the most modern techniques and devices available in criminology.
Janet Alsup, Kay Worsham and Carole Smith, the three top winners of the Pulaski Civitan 1961-62 essay contest for seniors at Giles County High School, were honored April 9.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was selling a round maple table with four chairs for $189.95 and a 3-piece sectional sofa for $188 during its 16th anniversary sale.
Malone’s Super Market was offering center-cut pork chops for 49 cents per pound, beef short ribs for 19 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents, vine ripe tomatoes for 19 cents per pound, three boxes of cake mix for 89 cents and a dozen oranges for 29 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Journey to the Seventh Planet,” “Red Hot Wheels,” “Excuse My Dust,” “Babes in Toyland” and “Flower Drum Song.”
