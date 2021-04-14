This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
April 12, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Mayor Pat Ford suggested appointing Shannon Downs to the Pulaski Power Board to replace Leigh Ann Holt, Margaret Campbell to replace Michael Douthitt on the Historical Commission and reappointing Alderman Charles Jenkins to the City Planning Commission.
More information would be sought on the cost of installing security cameras in John Barnes Area Park, members of the Ardmore, Tenn., Board of Mayor and Aldermen decided at the April 7 meeting.
“The Fantasticks” would be performed by the MMC drama department April 15-21 in the Upperman Room, located on the second floor of Martin Hall at Martin Methodist College.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Rio,” “Hop,” “Arthur” and “Soul Surfer.”
The Martin was showing “Hop.”
April 15, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
State Rep. C.E. DePriest gave his support to a bill that passed the state House April 10 which opened up the tax-exempt revenue bond market for Tennessee farmers, allowing a cheaper source of credit for the purchase of land and equipment.
Sunday night many Giles Countians saw the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis).
Martin College had honored the girls basketball teams from Richland and Giles County high schools at a recent banquet given at the Martin College Dining Room.
Revco was selling a calculator for $8.99 and a 13-ounce container of Turtle car wax for $2.99.
Family Dollar was offering a quart of motor oil for 88 cents, two rolls of aluminum foil for 79 cents, a 42-ounce box of laundry powder for $1 and men’s dress shirts for $3.99 each.
Dixie Food Stores had a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, a box of crackers for 39 cents, a quart of strawberries for 99 cents, chuck roast for $1.29 per pound, a dozen medium eggs for 65 cents and a 29-ounce can of peaches for 49 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering 3 pounds of bananas for $1, a 24-ounce jar of mustard for 75 cents, a 100-count box of tea bags for $1.99, three 16-ounce cans of green beans for $1.29 and 5 pounds of oranges for $1.59.
Food Mart had whole country hams for $1.69 per pound, 3 pounds of apples for 89 cents, six lemons for 59 cents and four 17-ounce cans of sweet peas for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Devil and Max Devlin.”
April 14, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Giles County Quarterly Court deeded a 2.5-acre plot of land near West Hill Elementary School to Martin College for a contemplated physical education complex.
Officials of the Forest Fire Protection Service here estimated that 500 acres of Giles County land had been burned over by woods and field fires during the past week.
Circuit Judge Joe M. Ingram had announced the appointment of three jury commissioners to serve in the selection of veniremen. Clarence Rich and Mrs. James McPeters were reappointed for four-year terms, and Henry Sims was elected as a new member.
David Lee’s was selling two plastic tablecloths for $1 and a pair of women’s sandals for $1.99.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Company was offering washers for as low as $218.88 and electric dryers for as low as $148.88.
A&P had sugar-cured sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, a head of lettuce for 19 cents, 5 pounds of oranges for 49 cents, a 20-ounce bottle of ketchup for 37 cents, a 22-ounce cherry pie for 59 cents, a pound bag of Luzianne coffee for 65 cents and three loaves of bread for 89 cents.
Davis & Eslick was selling pork sausage for 59 cents per pound, three 29-ounce cans of peaches for 89 cents, a 4-ounce can of buttermilk biscuits for 5 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 39 cents and bananas for 10 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Catch-22,” along with audience-favorite John Wayne in “McLintock,” “The Alamo,” “The War Wagon” and “Hellfighters.”
April 12, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Seminary Singers of Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, would be heard in concert at Martin College Auditorium on Friday evening, April 14.
At least 30 Giles Countians, including U.S. Congressman Ross Bass of Pulaski, were among the 3,000 Democrats who attended the Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinner at Fairgrounds Coliseum in Nashville the previous Saturday evening and heard an address by Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Martin College had enrolled 197 students for the Spring Quarter. The college reported that this enrollment had filled its present men’s dormitory facilities and there were only a few vacancies in the women’s dormitory.
Davis & Eslick was selling catfish for 69 cents per pound, four boxes of cake mix for $1, two heads of lettuce for 29 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 45 cents and 5 pounds of grape fruit for 35 cents.
Malone’s Super Market was offering 2 pounds of pork sausage for 59 cents and 2 pounds of margarine for 33 cents.
A&P had sirloin round steak for 79 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, a 10-ounce bag of marshmallows for 35 cents and a pint of strawberries for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Wild River,” “The Hanging Tree,” “The Tattered Dress” and “The Rat Race.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Cinderfella,” “Gunfighters of Abilene,” “The Boy Who Stole a Million” and “The Marriage-Go-Round.”
