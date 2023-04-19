This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
April 9, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Commission’s Investment Committee discussed ways the commission could resolve its cash flow situation, such as budget cuts, a wheel tax or a property tax increase.
Updating a wage study for city employees was suggested but not well received at the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
The Pulaski Board of Zoning appealed a decision to give the Twelve Tribes until May 10 to move out of the former National Guard Armory. The Twelve Tribes were not allowed to use the building as housing since it was commercially zoned, which would violate the city zoning ordinance.
Approximately $6.5 million of 2012 property taxes were collected by the end of February 2013, which was a total comparable to the same time the previous year.
The County Attorney was set to look into the legislative intent of the Giles County Commission for paying single and family insurance coverage for county employees. Once the research was completed, the board would meet again to make a decision.
Giles County was set to host Keep America Beautiful’s annual Great American Cleanup at the Giles County Highway Department. This would give residents the opportunity to help Tennessee extend its streak of 100 percent participation from all 95 counties during GAC to seven years in a row. The Previous year Tennessee volunteers donated a total of 333.293 hours to clean, beautify and improve more than 1,022 communities.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “42,” “Scary Movie 5,” and “The Croods.”
The Martin was showing “Oz the Great and Powerful.”
April 12, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
Five resolutions and budget requests totaling nearly $2 million were included on the agenda of the Giles County Commission. The commissioners were also expected to be asked to authorize the County Executive to solicit and request proposals for the sale of the Giles County Hospital.
Almost 900 spectators attended the Giles County Cancer Society’s first Ladies Old-Timer Basketball Tournament.
Save-A-Lot was offering whole fryers for 49 cents per pound, a can of tomato paste for 29 cents, a 25-pound bag of dog food for $3.59, a 1-pound bag of pinto beans for 27 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.59 and a can of corn for 29 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In was showing “10 to Midnight,” starring Charles Bronson.
April 11, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Elk River Development Association’s executive director helped Minor Hill with the promotion of its new industrial park.
The Quarterly court informed the Giles County School Board that it would not take action on a requested increase of the school budget until the board came up with a consolidation plan that was acceptable to the people.
According to figures released by the Volunteer State Oil Committee, Giles County’s government was set to receive a total of $521,210 in motor fuel taxes collected by the state for the past fiscal year.
A&P was selling whole beef ribs for 99 cents per pound, cube chuck steak for $1.39 per pound, five cans of apple sauce for 88 cents, two half-gallon bottles of fabric softener for 88 cents, a 1-pound package of bacon for 99 cents and six ears of corn for 59 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Rio Lobo,” starring John Wayne, “The Beguiled,” starring Clint Eastwood, and “Trick Baby.”
April 14, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
The sale of Easter seals that was conducted annually was officially underway in Giles County. The purpose of the program was to secure funds for crippled children in the area.
The Giles County High School Band, which was named National Champion at the National Band Festival in 1942, was set to compete with about 40 bands from towns in the area at the annual Band Festival to be held in Nashville.
Giles County Future Farmers and 4-H Clubbers, who entered a total of 86 hogs in the annual Fat Hog Sale and Show, which was held in Nashville, brought home a total of $2,615.82.
The pre-school clinic for all children who were entering first grade was set to be held at Pulaski Elementary School at the end of the month.
Sales in the Second War Loan campaign in Giles County had topped $124,000 in only three days of the drive. This total would be boosted when reports from other banks and post offices came in and were totaled.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Home in Wyomin,’” starring Gene Autry, “Henry Aldrich, Editor” and “Busser Road.”
Best Theater was showing “The Tuttles of Tahiti.”
