This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
April 17, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
State Rep. Dr. Joey Hensley had announced his intention to seek election to represent Maury, Lawrence, Giles, Wayne, Lewis and Perry counties. He would be on the Republican State Primary ballot Aug. 2.
A $6,340 federal grant would help the city of Elkton make changes to its website, which Mayor Carolyn Thompson hoped would attract more businesses and industry to the city.
A win over Marshall County lifted the Giles County High School Soccer Bobcats to their first ever 10-0 start. The win kept Giles County (10-0, 5-0) in a battle with Columbia Academy (8-0-1, 5-0) for the lead in the District 12 A-AA standings.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “The Lucky One,” “The Three Stooges” and “The Hunger Games.”
The Martin was showing “Wrath of the Titans.”
April 20, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Pulaski resident Dell Coningham had announced her candidacy for the office of Giles County Register of Deeds.
Pulaski Health Care Center Inc. had been awarded a Certificate of Accreditation by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals (JCAH).
Sam Davis Park money raisers were pleased to receive their largest ever donation Friday afternoon. Pulaski Assistant City Recorder Hugh Hoskins said the $15,000 gift in materials, labor and design plans came from Brindley Construction Company.
Montgomery Ward was offering a 15.7-cubic foot chest freezer for $339, an 18-cubic foot frostless refrigerator freezer for $526 and a 25-inch colored TV that automatically adjusts brightness for $547.
Family Dollar was selling a quart of motor oil for 84 cents, three 5-ounce bars of soap for $1 and a 48-pack of extra-absorbent diapers for $5.69.
Food Mart had ground beef for $1.07 per pound, drumsticks for 77 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.49, catfish for $2.09 per pound, two eight-count packs of hot dog buns for $1.19, a half-gallon of milk for 99 cents, a head of lettuce for 59 cents and yellow onions for 33 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering pork roast for $1.19 per pound, six ears of yellow corn for $1, a 20-ounce loaf of bread for 59 cents and an 8-ounce container of sour cream for 55 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Take This Job and Shove It.”
April 19, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
A group of 33 people representing 13 communities of Middle Tennessee and Alabama met at the King’s Restaurant in Pulaski Monday night, April 10, to finalize the preparations for the Fourth Annual Diana Gospel Singing.
The world-famous U.S. Navy Band was coming to Pulaski. Thomas E. Gray, president of Martin College and chairman of the Fine Arts Concert Series, announced this week that the band would appear on the Martin College campus Sunday afternoon, May 14.
Lynnville’s Carter Witt, a two-time state representative for Giles, Lawrence and Wayne Counties, was running for Congress.
A&P was selling boneless chuck roast for 89 cents per pound, ground beef for 65 cents per pound, bananas for 10 cents per pound, 20 pounds of white potatoes for 88 cents, 3 pounds of apples for 59 cents, a head of lettuce for 19 cents, three dozen medium eggs for $1 and three 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Great White Hope,” “100 Rifles” and Sean Connery in “Diamonds Are Forever.”
April 18, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
An active alumni chapter for University of Tennessee alumni would be organized April 19 at the Roselan Restaurant in Pulaski.
Jet bomber crews of the Strategic Air Command had been flying missions near here recently against simulated targets. SAC bombers in training flights began their “bombing runs” April 10, around the Huntsville, Ala., area.
Rogers Furniture Co. was selling a 36-inch by 72-inch chrome and plastic table with eight chairs for $119.95.
Malone’s Super Market had pork chops for 39 cents per pound, sausage for 49 cents per pound, 2 pounds of bacon for 77 cents, tenderized ham for 33 cents per pound, three dozen eggs for $1, vine ripe tomatoes for 10 cents per pound and three boxes of cake mix for 89 cents.
A&P was offering three 10-ounce packs of strawberries for 59 cents and two large heads of lettuce for 35 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Exodus” and “Summer and Smoke.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Flower Drum Song” and “Gidget Goes Hawaiian.”
