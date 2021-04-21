This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
April 19, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Leadership and good works helped Tesa Reeves receive the Book of Golden Deeds from the Pulaski Exchange Club April 12. A local dentist, Reeves and her staff had held an annual free dental day in Pulaski.
The final inspection of Minor Hill’s ballpark renovation was complete. The official Grand Opening and Dedication of the Tracy Wilburn Sports Field would be held at the ballpark on Wray Branch Road April 25.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “Rio” and “Soul Surfer.”
The Martin was showing “Soul Surfer.”
April 22, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Farm Bureau Women would host their third annual Farm-City Festival Luncheon April 30 at the Union Bank Community Room.
One more successful Bloodmobile trip could be chalked up to the Giles County Red Cross Chapter and the people of Giles County. During the Monday visit 279 pints of blood were collected — 49 pints over the goal.
South Central Bell today proposed an average 16.2 percent increase in telephone rates to cover the company’s cost of providing service in Tennessee through the end of the next year.
Family Dollar was offering a gallon of Purex liquid bleach for 57 cents and a 24-count box of extra absorbent diapers for $2.99.
Dixie Food Stores was selling 4 pounds of bananas for $1, an 18-ounce bottle of barbeque sauce for 49 cents, three 17-ounce cans of lima beans for $1, a 5-pound bag of flour for 79 cents and five 6-ounce pot pies for $1.
Food Mart had chuck roast for $1.37 per pound and an 8-ounce pack of cream cheese for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Blood Beach.”
April 21, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Bill Davis, manager of the Giles Farmers Cooperative, had resigned that post effective June 30 to become personnel director of the Tennessee Farmers Co-Op at Lavergne.
A two-page spread detailing the success of the athletic program at Martin College appeared in the most recent issue of Juco Review, the official magazine of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Abernathy Hardware Co. was offering a gallon of paint for $5.95.
A&P was selling sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, frozen spare ribs for 49 cents per pound, 10 pounds of potatoes for 89 cents, an 18-ounce apple pie for 43 cents, six 16-ounce cans of apple sauce for $1, an 8-ounce can of black pepper for 89 cents, a dozen lemons for 69 cents, a 20-ounce frozen fruit pie for 39 cents, a quart of salad dressing for 55 cents, two 16-ounce cans of green beans for 49 cents and cabbage for 10 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “My Side of the Mountain,” Elvis Presley in “Paradise, Hawaiian Style” and Dick Van Dyke in “Cold Turkey.”
April 19, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Abernathy Airport at Pulaski received final approval Wednesday from federal and state aeronautics officials and would be listed on air-maps as a fully approved airport.
The Bobcat Herald, student newspaper at Giles County High School, was one of 10 such publications to receive the highest possible merit rating of “Superior” in the annual judging of high school newspapers conducted by the University of Tennessee School of Journalism.
The world’s first astronaut orbited the globe for more than an hour April 12 and returned safely to receive the plaudits of scientists and political leaders alike. A 5-ton spaceship carried Major Yuri Alekseyvich Gagarin, a 27-year-old Russian technician and father of two daughters.
Sunnyside was offering eight petunias for $1 and three hardy daisy clumps for $1.
Davis & Eslick was selling 10 pounds of potatoes for 59 cents, slab bacon for 49 cents per pound, pork chops for 65 cents per pound, a 12-ounce box of macaroni for 21 cents and a quart of mayonnaise for 49 cents.
Malone’s Super Market had tenderized ham for 39 cents per pound, 2 pounds of pork sausage for 59 cents, bananas for 10 cents per pound, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, a 10-pound bag of sugar for $1.09, and a pound of coffee for 59 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Pillars of the Sky,” “This Happy Feeling,” “Samson and Delilah,” “Sink the Bismarck!” and “Ulysses.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Fiercest Heart” and “Swiss Family Robinson.”
