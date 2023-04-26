This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
April 23, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
At a Pulaski City Council work session, the CEO of Pulaski Electric System informed the board that an increase in electricity rates was coming.
Brindley Construction LLC was honored by Associated Builders and Contractors with the presentation of two national Excellence in Construction awards.
Martin Methodist College announced the school was launching its 15th newest intercollegiate sport, a collegiate coed shooting sport team of American Skeet and Trap. The program was set to field its first team in the 2013-14 academic school year with the recruiting of student-athletes to immediately field a competitive team by the fall. Scholarships were also set to be awarded on a combination of both skill level and experience.
The Richland Lady Raiders softball team picked up two district wins and a non-conference win while only losing one non-conference game to go into the last week of the regular season 21-10.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Pain & Gain,” “Oblivion” and “42.”
The Martin was Showing “42.”
April 26, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
On the third and final reading that was held at a Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, it was voted unanimously to change the zoning of the former Giles County Hospital building from medium density residential to high density residential. The vote would allow the president of the Medical Management Association to seek a certificate needed and other necessary documents from the State of Tennessee to assure the opening of a psychiatric facility for children and adolescents in the East Madison Street structure.
More than 96 percent of the high school seniors in Giles County public schools had passed the state proficiency test required for high school graduation.
Pulaski’s assistant city recorder had applied for a grant to be used to complete renovation work on Sam Davis Park. The $75,000 grant from the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation would be matched with $75,000 in federal revenue sharing funds approved for renovations. The $150,000 would be used to finish brick work at the city-owned park, relighting of the park’s baseball field and renovation of the grandstands at the baseball field.
Save-A-Lot was offering bacon for 89 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.49, a head of lettuce for 49 cents, 2 pounds of carrots for 49 cents, chicken for 49 cents per pound, a pound of sausage for 99 cents, a can of biscuits for 19 cents, a bag of shredded cheese for 69 cents and a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.49.
April 25, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Shareholders of the Union Bank of Pulaski voted on a merger with Third National Corporation of Nashville. More than 91 percent of the bank’s 21,000 total shares outstanding were represented and voted overwhelmingly on it.
A five-year plan to attack dilapidated and deteriorating buildings in Pulaski was approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
A&P was selling four loaves of bread for $1, a box of tea bags for 89 cents, a 5-pound bag of grapefruits for 69 cents, a 5-pound bag of oranges for 69 cents, six ears of corn for 59 cents, rib steak for $1.29 per pound, four-packs of toilet paper for $1, a 1-pound package of sliced bacon for 99 cents, whole beef ribs for 99 cents per pound and a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Sweet sugar” and “Single Girl.”
April 28, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
A war bond sale sponsored by the Pulaski Rotary Club was set to be held at Sam Davis Theatre immediately following the first show.
A final report on the scrap campaign sponsored by the Pulaski Rotary Club for the period of October 1942 through April 26, 1943, was made at a regular meeting. The Campaign collected a total of 430,676 pounds of scrap metal in the drive that covered every section of the
county.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Palm Beach Story,” “Romance on the Range” and “Road to Morocco,” starring Bing Crosby.
