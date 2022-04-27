This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
April 24, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Minor Hill Pre-K teacher Kimberly Black was recognized by Giles County Farm Bureau for her outstanding efforts to promote agricultural literacy.
Tennessee’s first case of partially Africanized bees was confirmed through genetic testing the previous week in a colony belonging to a beekeeper in Monroe County.
With one week remaining in the regular season, the Giles County High School Soccer Bobcats remained unbeaten at 12-0 overall and 6-0 in district play.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “The Lucky One,” “The Pirates! Band of Misfits” and “The Three Stooges.”
April 27, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Through the cooperation of the Giles County Sheriff’s office, the Pulaski Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, Elkton Police, the Lawrenceburg K-9 corps and Alabama investigators, an elaborate robbery and perhaps kidnapping scheme was stopped Thursday morning. The drama, which began approximately a week before its climax on Thursday, involved three Alabama men who were allegedly attempting to carry off a “shady” cattle selling deal.
Edward H. (Sonny) Allen, owner of Pulaski Office Products Supply, had announced that he was a candidate for Commissioner in Giles County’s 4th Civil district.
A 6-1 District record had earned Coach Jeff Martin’s Richland Raiders a No. 2 seed in the upcoming tournament.
Abernathy Hardware Co. was offering a double cylinder lock set for $13.88, a tow chain with a work load of 1,550 pounds for $13.88, a grass shear for $7.99 and a bow rake for $7.99.
Food Mart was selling 2 pounds of sausage for $2.49, a 12-ounce pack of wieners for 97 cents, a 15-ounce can of Hunt’s Manwich sauce for 89 cents, a dozen large eggs for 64 cents, a 6.5-ounce can of tuna for 89 cents, bananas for 39 cents per pound, 3 pounds of white onions for $1.39, four bell peppers for $1, okra for $1.29 per pound and two 16-ounce loaves of bread for 89 cents.
Dixie Food Stores had ground beef for $1.09 per pound, chuck roast for $1.49 per pound, sliced slab bacon for $1.49 per pound, whole country ham for $1.89 per pound, a 5-pound bag of flour for 79 cents, a 24-ounce bottle of ketchup for 99 cents, five ears of yellow corn for 99 cents, a head of lettuce for 39 cents and a pint of strawberries for 79 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Taps.”
April 26, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
C. E. DePriest, former agricultural extension agent and fieldman for the Tennessee Livestock Association, announced that he would seek the 25th Floterial District seat in the Tennessee General Assembly held by Carter Witt.
A Nashville-based firm, Boker Enterprises Inc., had announced plans to build 80 apartment units here with construction to start the next week.
More than 300 Little Leaguers and Minor Leaguers would swarm over Exchange Park next Monday afternoon for the opening of the 18th season of Little League baseball.
Giles County Furniture & Carpet Center was offering a 15-foot chest freezer for $195 during its fifth anniversary sale.
A&P had rib steak for 99 cents per pound, bacon for 65 cents per pound, four 16-ounce cans of Del Monte green beans for $1, three 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1, three dozen medium eggs for $1, four 20-ounce loaves of white bread for $1, a 100-count box of tea bags for 89 cents, 20 pounds of white potatoes for 79 cents, whole watermelons for $1.49 each, a dozen lemons for 49 cents, bananas for 10 cents per pound and a 16-ounce can of dog food for 10 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling chuck roast for 69 cents per pound, sausage for 83 cents per pound, six 8-ounce cans of biscuits for 49 cents and 2 pounds of carrots for 33 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Seven Minutes,” “Valley of the Dolls” and “Such Good Friends.”
April 25, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Hospital had received accreditation from the Committee on Accreditation of Hospitals, an international organization, announced Jack Blackman, hospital administrator.
Representatives from all eight high schools in the county had been selected by the faculty to participate in the Youth Day government.
For the third consecutive year, Giles County reached its March Red Cross Fund Drive goal. Collections to date totaled approximately $5,200.
Abernathy Hardware was selling a gallon of outside white paint for $3.95 and a gallon of latex wall paint for $3.95.
Watson & Edmundson Hardware Co. was offering a 4-quart Silex electric freezer for $19.88, a 10.5-quart plastic dishpan for 88 cents, two cake pans for 88 cents and a 50-foot garden hose for $2.89.
Malone’s Super Market had 2 pounds of bacon for 79 cents, sirloin steak for 99 cents per pound, T-bone steak for $1.19 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for 79 cents and a dozen oranges for 29 cents.
Davis & Eslick was offering a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents, 4 pounds of popcorn for 49 cents and a half-gallon of ice cream for 49 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Summer and Smoke,” “The Facts of Life,” “Gun Fight,” “Lover Come Back” and Elvis Presley in “Follow That Dream.”
