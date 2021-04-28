This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
April 26, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
The city of Elkton welcomed another new business into its community, the Building Blocks Daycare Center, with an official ribbon cutting ceremony and an Open House reception.
Opening ceremonies for the Giles County Skatepark were held at the park April 9. Debbie Weaver, skatepark coordinator, hosted the event and officially thanked all donors and supporters of the skatepark effort, along with committee treasurer, Christy Oman.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “Rio” and “Fast Five.”
The Martin was showing “Rio.”
April 29, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding of saving and loan institutions, First Federal Saving and Loan would hold an open house Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3.
Super X Drug Store had closed its business operation here the previous Saturday after 12 years of operation.
A public opinion poll at Martin College found that 92 percent of the students polled were not in favor of the proposed expansion to a four-year institution.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling chuck roast for $1.39 per pound, pork sausage for 99 cents per pound, a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, sliced bacon for 99 cents per pound and six ears of yellow corn for $1.
Food Mart was offering chicken livers for 69 cents per pound, tomatoes for 49 cents per pound, a box of crackers for 59 cents and three 16-ounce cans of pork & beans for $1.19.
Dixie Food Stores had 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for $1 and three 16-ounce cans of lima beans for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Back Roads.”
April 28, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The City of Pulaski moved to purchase a 17-acre tract of land about 300 yards off the Lewisburg Highway to be used for a sanitary landfill to replace the existing city dump.
Giles County’s Junior Achievers —more than 50 strong — were moving toward the conclusion of their second year of learn-by-doing activities.
Dorothy Cosby, a student at Pulaski Jr. High School, had established a new record of 11.7 seconds in the 100-yard dash event in the Tennessee Preparatory School’s Invitational Track Meet in Nashville April 27.
Giles County Furniture and Carpet Center was offering a 17-foot chest freezer for $219.
A&P had sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, frozen spare ribs for 49 cents per pound, three loaves of bread for 89 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 69 cents, 3 pounds of apples for 59 cents and whiting fish for 39 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick was selling pork chops for 69 cents per pound, chuck roast for 65 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of sugar for $1.17, four 29-ounce cans of sliced peaches for $1, a dozen large eggs for 39 cents and 3 pounds of yellow onions for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Tender Warrior,” Bob Hope in “Eight on the Lam” and Steve McQueen in “The Thomas Crown Affair.”
April 26, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Mrs. Buford Roberts, a member of the mathematics department at Giles County High School, had been awarded a grant in the amount of $600 by the University of South Carolina to attend the University’s Mathematics Summer Institute for high school teachers.
The local unit of Tennessee National Guard maintained the Superior rating which it had held for the past three years.
Dean’s Furniture Co. was selling a 12.5-foot refrigerator for $229.95, an automatic washer for $199.95 and an automatic dryer for $129.95.
Davis & Eslick had four 10-count cans of biscuits for 33 cents, a 14-ounce bottle of barbeque sauce for 29 cents, ground beef for 39 cents per pound, bacon for 43 cents per pound, 2 pounds of squash for 29 cents, two heads of lettuce for 29 cents and 2 pounds of apples for 29 cents.
A&P was offering catfish for 49 cents per pound, sirloin steak for 89 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of flour for 69 cents, three 10-ounce packs of strawberries for 59 cents, 5 pounds of oranges for 39 cents and 10 pounds of potatoes for 49 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “But Not for Me,” “The Pajama Game,” “Strange Lady in Town” and Jerry Lewis in “Rock-A-Bye Baby.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Black Sunday,” “Dumbo,” “Valley of the Redwoods” and “The Sins of Rachel Cade.”
