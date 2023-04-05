This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
April 2, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
Concerns over uncertainty of the costs of medical insurance for part-time employees at the Giles County Ambulance Service led the County Commission’s Ambulance Service Committee to put off action on the service’s proposed 2013-14 budget.
Members of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen went along with a suggestion to support an environmental organization that was appealing terms of a permit for Tennessee Valley Recycling to discharge water into Richland Creek.
The Giles County Economic Development Commission recommended that an increase be made to the 2013-14 budget with money to help continue the work of the Small Business Development Center.
Students from First Baptist Church Pulaski were set to participate in a simulated homeless life during the weekend of the 12-13. Known as the 24-Hour Famine, the event would place students in cardboard shelters with no food or amenities. The event was part of a community outreach program and would be followed by distribution of free sack lunches for those in need in the parking lot of the Boys & Girls Club of Pulaski while supplies lasted.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Olympus Has Fallen,” “The Croods” and “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.”
The Martin was showing “Oz the Great and Powerful.”
April 5, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
A federal mediator met with teams representing the Giles County Board of Education and the Giles County Educational Association in an effort to renew contract negotiations between the two groups.
Teachers, students and parents at Pulaski Elementary School were preparing for the school’s annual Spring Carnival that was set to be held at the school.
The Giles County chapter of the American Red Cross was nearing its 1983 goal with a total of $8,453.86 in donation and pledges. The total goal for the year was $12,000 and was set to be used to assist in the event of disaster or other family crises.
Davis & Eslick was selling a pound of red grapes for 89 cents, round steak for $1.79 per pound, a box of vanilla wafers for 99 cents. A can of tuna for 79 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 99 cents, a dozen eggs for 65 cents, two heads of lettuce for $1, a 3-pound package of margarine for $1.79, five cans of baby food for $1, four rolls of toilet paper for 69 cents and a 3-pound bag of apples for $1.29.
April 4, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
A wheel tax on vehicles which regularly travel Giles County’s roads and streets was proposed by the county court’s finance committee.
Denbo Scrap Materials Inc. was celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding.
A&P was offering five cans of golden corn for 88 cents, round steak for $1.39 per pound, an apple pie for 39 cents, four cans of tomatoes for 88 cents, a dozen eggs for 49 cents, a box of cake mix for 41 cents, a bottle of shaving cream for 49 cents, a pound of tomatoes for 39 cents, four cans of peaches for 88 cents, two bottles of fabric softener for 88 cents, whole beef ribs for 99 cents per pound, a pound of cabbage for 12 cents, three cans of green beans for 87 cents, a jar of coffee for $1.45 and a can of peas for 29 cents.
April 7, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles Countians had contributed a total of $11,876.77 in the Red Cross War Relief Fund Drive which put them at the top of the list of those that had gone over the top and had exceeded the assigned quotas.
As a means of aiding farmers of Giles County in securing labor needed for growing and harvesting war crops, Agriculture Agents were keeping official records of farmers needing help and persons wanting jobs on farms. The office of the agents had been supplied by the Agriculture Extension Service with applications blank for farmers and persons wanting work.
The employees of the Pulaski Plant of the General Shoe Corporation donated a total $1,040.25 in the Red Cross War Relief Food Drive. This won the plant the title of highest industry contributor in the county.
To aid in the raising of Giles County’s quota in the Second Wave Loan Drive, the Pulaski Rotary Club was set to sponsor booths at the Richland and the Union Banks where stamps and bonds were to be offered.
Sam Davis Theater was showing “The War Against Mrs. Hadley” and “Boss of Hangtown Mesa.”
