This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
April 3, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Local WKSR Radio personality Ed Carter was awarded the prestigious 2012 Randy Jones Memorial Award at the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.
Expanding Comfort Inn and adding a blending building at Spears Coastline Plastics, the largest business construction projects in Pulaski so far this year, were approved by the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission.
James Justice was the 2012 College Slam Dunk Champion. Justice, a 5-foot-9 guard for the Martin Methodist College RedHawks, made his first-ever trip to New Orleans a memorable one by coming out on top against some of the best dunkers in all of college basketball the previous week.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Wrath of the Titans,” “Mirror Mirror” and “The Hunger Games.”
The Martin was showing “The Lorax.”
April 6, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
President of the American Agriculture Movement, Marvin Meek, explained that the A.A.M. had hired a government relations firm in Washington to formulate lobbying strategies for the agriculture community.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation began receiving bids the previous Friday for 68 construction and improvement projects.
Family Dollar was offering a 22-ounce bottle of liquid dish detergent for 89 cents and Easter baskets with candy and games for $4.99.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was selling a Hoover high-performance Decade 80 vacuum cleaner for $199.95.
Reeves Drug Store had a 300-count pack of cotton swabs for $1.79.
Food Mart was offering 2 pounds of sausage for $2.49, a 12-ounce pack of wieners for $1.25, a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, a dozen large eggs for 73 cents, yellow onions for 29 cents per pound and an 8-ounce pack of cream cheese for 79 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling 3 pounds of apples for $1.29, three bell peppers for $1, two 17-ounce cans of corn for 89 cents and an 18-ounce box of cake mix for 79 cents.
Save-A-Lot had ground beef for $1.39 per pound, a 32-ounce jar of peach preserves for $1.09 and a 10-count can of biscuits for 21 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Private Lessons.”
April 5, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Randy Jones, a former Pulaskian, was back home. He was here to live and to operate the Randy Jones Air Taxi Service from Abernathy Field.
A three-man committee of magistrates would recommend that Giles County reapportion itself, setting up seven districts with a quarterly court made up of two magistrates per district.
A record 58 boys reported April 3 for the first day of spring football practice at Giles County High School.
Arnold’s Music Center was offering a Masterwork stereo system for $79.95 and 45 rpm records for 9 cents each during its spring music clearance.
A&P had ground beef for 59 cents per pound, bacon for 69 cents per pound, 20 pounds of white potatoes for 88 cents, a head of lettuce for 19 cents, bananas for 10 cents per pound, five 13-ounce cans of carnation milk for $1, 5 pounds of oranges for 59 cents, 5 pounds of grapefruit for 69 cents, three 46-ounce cans of Hi-C drinks for $1, four 16-ounce boxes of crackers for $1 and a dozen large eggs for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Diary of a Mad Housewife,” “I Love My Wife” and “Frogs.”
April 4, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
W. T. Earheart announced that he would seek a second term as Giles County Trustee.
Walter Anderson, manager of Pulaski Electric System, announced that the Electric System would participate in the Tennessee-Valley Kitchen Spectacular, a program designed to encourage and aid kitchen
modernization.
Judith Parker of Giles County High School was elected vice-president of the Crimson Clover sub-district at the F.H.A. convention held in Lynchburg March 22.
Malone’s Super Market was offering chuck roast for 49 cents per pound, 3 pounds of bacon for 89 cents, beef short ribs for 19 cents per pound, 2 pounds of bananas for 25 cents, a large head of iceberg lettuce for 19 cents and 4 pounds of apples for 59 cents.
A&P had a dozen glazed donuts for 39 cents and large pineapples for 29 cents each.
Davis & Eslick was selling pork chops for 69 cents per pound, 3 pounds of American Ace peanut butter for 99 cents and a dozen lemons for 39 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Day the Earth Caught Fire,” “Two Rode Together” and “Five Golden Hours.”
