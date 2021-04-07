This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
April 5, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
According to Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency Officer David Crane, Bald Eagles, which were once on the verge of extinction, were rebounding in numbers, including a nesting pair that had chosen to raise their family in a rural area of south central Giles County.
Martin Methodist College men’s basketball coach Andy Sharpe was recognized as the first recipient of the Don Meyer Award, presented by CollegeInsider.com.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Arthur,” “Hop” and “Soul Surfer.”
The Martin was showing “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.”
April 8, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The February unemployment rate for Giles County rose slightly to 7.3 percent of a 10,470 member labor force up from the January rate of 7.2 percent.
Organizational efforts were underway in the formation of a new school program involving flying.
Family Dollar was offering a pair of dress pants for $7.99, two kitchen towels for $1 and a 40-ounce box of laundry powder for $1.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was selling a pair of girls’ black t-strap dress shoes for $6.
Food Mart had chicken livers for 69 cents per pound, a 12-ounce pack of sliced bacon for $1.19, six lemons for 59 cents and 3 pounds of apples for 89 cents.
Dixie Food Stores was selling three 17-ounce cans of sweet peas for $1, three 28-ounce cans of green beans for $1, 10 pounds of potatoes for $1.69, 3 pounds of bananas for $1, 3 pounds of yellow squash for $1, chuck roast for $1.37 per pound, pork sausage for 98 cents per pound and a dozen medium eggs for 65 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Fun House.”
April 7, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Martin College Administrative Dean Thomas Ellis Gray was elected president of the 101-year-old United Methodist college in Pulaski at a meeting of the institution’s board of trustees April 2, 1971.
Giles County’s public schools were in recess all this week, the first Easter recess in the history of the local system.
Officials of the Maremont-Gabriel plant here received their fourth-straight Symbol of Excellence Award from Sears, Roebuck & Company April 5.
Elmore’s was offering choker jewelry for $1 and a pair of panty hose for $1.19.
David Lee’s was selling straw and leather handbags for $2.99 each and boys’ white socks for 25 cents.
Giles County Furniture & Carpet Center was offering 4-foot wide porch swings for $11 and a 7-piece dinette suite for $75.
Han-D-Way Market had 10 pounds of ice for 39 cents, a half-gallon of ice milk for 39 cents and a dozen medium eggs for 29 cents.
A&P was selling a 5-pound bag of sugar for 38 cents, 5 pounds of potatoes for 69 cents, a quart of mayonnaise for 59 cents, three loaves of bread for 89 cents, turkey for 39 cents per pound, three 46-ounce cans of Hi-C for $1, a 3-pound can of coffee for $2.59, an 11-ounce box of snack crackers for 29 cents and five 8-ounce cans of cream style corn for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Fight of the Century,” “The Witchmaker,” “Trail of the Hunter” and Cameron Mitchell in “The Rebel Rousers.”
April 5, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
A tentative school budget for 1961-62 would be presented to Giles County Quarterly Court at its regular session April 10, and the County School Board would request an appropriation of some $119,000 to provide necessary equipment for the new Giles County High School.
More than 500 4-H Club delegates, along with volunteer leaders, would assemble in the State Capitol and War Memorial Building in Nashville for the 14th Tennessee 4-H Club Congress, April 9-11, and among that number would be four representatives from Giles County 4-H Clubs and their adult leader.
Baites Hardware was selling Iroquois casual china for $12.95.
Sunnyside had a dozen Verbenas for $1.50 and hybrid tomatoes for 25 cents each.
Sharp Motor Company was offering to re-paint any color car for $49.95.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Don’t Give Up the Ship,” “Westbound,” “Untamed Youth” and John Wayne in “North to Alaska.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Three Worlds of Gulliver,” “The Bridges of Toko-Ri,” “Go Naked in the World” and Randolph Scott in “Seven Men from Now.”
