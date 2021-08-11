This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Aug. 9, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
One of Nashville’s most prominent civic leaders was the new chairman of the Board of Trustees at Martin Methodist College. Byron R. Trauger, a partner in the Nashville law firm of Trauger and Tuke and trustee at Martin Methodist since 1997, was elected to a three-year term during a board meeting, held in Pulaski July 21.
Alderman Bernie Dalton was now the chairman of Minor Hill’s re-established Beer Board. During the Aug. 2 meeting, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed the second and final reading of a motion to abolish the city’s existing Beer Board in order for the council to take over the duties.
Katie Pierce, a 2009 Richland High School graduate and recent graduate of Wallace State Community College, had signed to play softball and continue her education at Tennessee Tech University.
The Martin was showing “Cowboys & Aliens.”
Aug. 12, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Vivian Sims, Giles County teacher, had been elected to the Executive Committee of the Tennessee Education Association Board of Directors.
The 32nd Annual Giles County Fair, sponsored by the Pulaski Lions Club, would be held Aug. 17- 22 at the Agri Park.
Revco was selling a Guard combination lock for $1.19, a two-roll pack of Scotch tape for 79 cents, a gallon of Dowgard anti-freeze and coolant for $4.59, an AM/FM clock radio for $23.95 and a Master Maid coffee maker for $16.99.
Family Dollar was offering four 5-ounce bars of soap for $1 and a 24-count box of Pampers disposable diapers for $2.89.
Dixie Food Stores had a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for 99 cents, slab bacon for $1.18 per pound, a dozen medium eggs for 57 cents and 3 pounds of peaches for $1.
Food Mart was offering boneless chuck roast for $1.57 per pound, a half-gallon of ice cream for $1.39, three 15-ounce cans of pork & beans for $1, six 10-ounce cans of biscuits for 99 cents, cantaloupes for 79 cents each, okra for 99 cents per pound and yellow onions for 39 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Aug. 11, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Minor Hill voters had returned Mayor Harry Junior Williams to office for a two-year term.
The annual in-service training program for Giles County’s teachers would put heavy emphasis on drug education. Supervisor of Instruction Shirley M. Poole announced a six-day schedule of workshops, general sessions, lectures and tours for Aug. 20-27.
Dr. Eugene Witt, clinical psychologist who served the Giles County Mental Health Center, had been elected president of the Columbia Exchange Club.
Sears was selling a 25-count box of 12- or 20-gauge shotgun shells for $1.99.
Slack Shack Inc. was offering men’s slacks for $7, men’s shirts for $5, men’s cuff links for $3.50, men’s ties for $2.50 and men’s socks for $1 during its Grand Opening.
A&P had corned beef for 69 cents per pound, bone-in rib steak for 99 cents per pound, chuck roast for 89 cents per pound, a 32-ounce bottle of apple juice for 35 cents, four 14-ounce bottles of Ann Page ketchup for $1 and four dozen small eggs for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Dunwich Horror,” “The Cult of the Damned,” Vincent Price in “The Oblong Box” and James Taylor in “Two-Lane Blacktop.”
Aug. 9, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Two 1961 high school graduates had been awarded three-year nursing scholarships to Nashville General Hospital through funds supplied by the Giles County Tuberculosis Association and the Giles County Hospital Auxiliary.
Pulaski Lions Club members were accelerating all phases of preparations for their 12th annual Giles County Fair which would open Aug. 28 for six days of exhibits, contests, grandstand acts and mid-way fun.
After reaching the high point for the year July 30-31, the mercury continued to climb and set another record Aug. 2, when it reached 95 degrees.
Rogers Furniture Co. was offering a deluxe electric cabinet model sewing machine for $99.95 and a portable model sewing machine with a carrying case for $59.95.
A&P was selling round steak for 75 cents per pound, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, seven 16-ounce cans of apple sauce for $1, five 10-count cans of sweet or buttermilk biscuits for 39 cents, pears for 19 cents per pound, baby okra for 19 cents per pound, watermelons for 59 cents each, a dozen lemons for 29 cents, 10 pounds of red potatoes for 29 cents and 4 ounces of black pepper for 27 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Snow White and the Three Stooges,” “Untamed Youth,” “Jamboree,” “The Restless Years” and “One-Eyed Jacks.”
