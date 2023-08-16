This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
August 13, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County School Board had moved $1.1 million to its general-purpose budget and approved a crisis response plan/emergency preparedness plan, as well as two policies regarding zero tolerance and suspensions.
The Pulaski Street and Sanitation Department had begun to hand out new polycarts to residential homes. The new carts, known as toters, were to replace the old carts and would require more consideration as to how and where they should be placed.
Giles County was set to acquire almost $9,000 more from the state to help recycle and reduce the number of tires that were going into landfills.
A $30,000 loan for the city of Ardmore’s Volunteer Fire Department was approved by the state.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Planes,” “The Smurfs 2” and “We’re the Millers.”
The Martin was showing “The Smurfs 2.”
August 16, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
Members of the Giles County School system gathered together to discuss the proposed group insurance rate hike that was set to take place at the beginning of the following month. The renewal for a single policy would jump from the previous rate of $70 to $115.50 and family coverage would go from $153 up to $252.45.
The Ardmore Telephone company was preparing to change how they charged customers for long-distance telephone calls by changing to a monthly flat rate beginning in September.
The Giles County School system was preparing to submit a request for a waiver from a bill requiring schools to implement a school breakfast program.
Giles County was approved for special emergency grazing of conservation use acreage. Farmers who wished to participate in the grazing would need to put in a request at their local ABCS office. Only livestock that was owned by the applicant prior to Aug. 1 would be allowed to graze on the conservation use acreage.
Save-A-Lot was selling spare ribs for 95 cents per pound, chuck roast for $1.28 per pound, beef for 99 cents per pound, three pounds of bananas for 99 cents, two loaves of bread for $1, a 3-pound bag of potatoes for 99 cents, a package of bologna for 79 cents, a package of bacon for 79 cents, a bag of nectarines for 59 cents, a gallon of milk for $1.49, a 5-pound bag of corn meal for 99 cents, a 20-pound bag of potatoes for $2.99, a gallon of liquid detergent for 59 cents, a box of tissues for 99 cents and a bottle of orange juice for 79 cents.
Food Mart was offering steak for $1.59 per pound, half a gallon of ice cream for 89 cents, a 25-pound bag of dog food for $3.99, a bag of seedless grapes for 69 cents, a can of tuna for 89 cents, and half a gallon of butter milk for 89 cents.
August 15, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Work on a new livestock feed plant was on schedule and was expected to begin operation in the next 30 to 60 days.
An appeal of the data used to compute Giles County’s portion of Federal Revenue Sharing money for the previous fiscal year had resulted in an additional $27,000 in funds being authorized by the U.S. Treasury.
A $119,000 loan from the Farmers Home Administration to finance an expansion of facilities of the South Giles Utility District was set to be given the following week.
A&P was selling a box of tissues for 29 cents, a can of chili for 39 cents, a can of ravioli for 29 cents, a 5-pound bag of potatoes for 89 cents, six ears of corn for 49 cents, a can of beef stew for 69 cents, a can of Vienna sausages for 29 cents, sliced bacon for $1.47, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 61 cents, a box of tea bags for 89 cents and a can of oven cleaner for 77 cents.
August 18, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Principal of Giles County High School was urging students to continue their education and become well-educated citizens for post-war efforts.
The Giles County Association for Childhood Education held its first meeting of the year in joint session with the Giles County Teachers’ Association in the Giles County High School auditorium.
Giles County and eight other counties in the area comprising district six were expected to raise a sum of $60,100 in the fall for the USO and 16 other war relief agencies.
Citizens in Giles County who were planning to send Christmas cards and gifts to those oversees were advised to mail them out within the following month so they would arrive in time for the troops.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Silver Queen,” “Down Texas Way,” “3 Hearts for Julia” and “Birth of the Blues.”
Best Theater was showing “The Old Homestead.”
