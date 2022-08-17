This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Aug. 14, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Sept. 30 would be Tee Jackson’s last day as Giles County Director of Schools.
Alan Calloway and Cut Above All were the grand champions of the 72nd Red Carpet Horse Show of the South recently.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Odd Life of Timothy Green,” “The Bourne Legacy” and “The Campaign.”
The Martin was showing “Total Recall.”
Aug. 17, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Lamar Tucker family was one of three Tennessee farm families to receive the Farm Management Award from the Valley Test Demonstration Association.
Pat Nichol, attorney for Thomas Gatlin, filed a lawsuit in Chancery Court Monday to contest the re-election of Sheriff James (Red) Newton.
Family Dollar was selling a quart of Quaker State motor oil for 86 cents, a 280-count box of facial tissue for 69 cents, three 5-ounce bars of Dial bath soap for $1 and an 8.2-ounce tube of toothpaste for $1.09.
Food Mart was offering ground beef for $1.19 per pound, chicken livers for 37 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.89, catfish for $2.09 per pound, two dozen medium eggs for 89 cents, a 24-ounce bottle of Wesson oil for 99 cents, a 29-ounce can of peaches for 69 cents, tomatoes for 59 cents per pound, 2 pounds of carrots for 69 cents and a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for $1.09.
Save-A-Lot had 2 pounds of bacon for $1.99, an 18-ounce box of Betty Crocker cake mix for 79 cents, a head of lettuce for 39 cents, bananas for 25 cents per pound and grapes for 99 cents per pound.
Aug. 16, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
A new and expanded format for the annual Fairest of the Fair competition, a highlight of the upcoming Giles County Fair, would be used this year. Mrs. Allen Robinson, pageant chairman, said that, for the first time, the competition would be divided between two nights, Monday and Tuesday, and the field of entries was the biggest ever, with 27 participants.
Among the new features being added for this year’s Giles County Fair was a county-wide art show in the Commercial Exhibit Tent and an art contest for students and adults with premium cash awards offered to winning exhibitors.
Martin College President Tom E. Gray had announced that Daniel Leslie Miller had been named as Director of Student Financial Aid and would also serve in the Office of Public Affairs.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling shoulder roast for 79 cents per pound, pork chops for 89 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 89 cents per pound, five 16-ounce cans of applesauce for $1, four 16-ounce cans of green beans for $1, a 29-ounce can of pork & beans for 29 cents and 10 pounds of white potatoes for 79 cents.
A&P WEO had T-bone steak for $1.59 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $1.15, three 46-ounce cans of pineapple juice for $1, five 16-ounce cans of chopped sauerkraut for $1, a quart of mayonnaise for 49 cents and a 20-ounce bottle of ketchup for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Godfather” and “What’s Up, Doc?”
Aug. 15, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
The ratings of two Giles County high schools were raised by the State Board of Education. Bodenham High School regained the “B” rating which it had lost in 1961, and Giles County High School went from “B” to “A.”
John Barton, president of Jack’s Cookie Corporation, had announced that W. Lambeth Lester, active civic leader of Pulaski, had accepted a position as Plant Manager of Jack’s Tennessee operations, effective Aug. 20.
The PULASKI CITIZEN had secured the services of Brian Brooks as its new Sports Editor.
Malone’s Super Market was offering chuck roast for 59 cents per pound, sausage for 39 cents per pound, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents and a half-gallon of ice cream for 39 cents.
A&P was selling 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.39 and two 29-ounce cans of peaches for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Marjorie Morningstar,” “Love Is Better Than Ever,” “The World of Suzie Wong” and “Boys’ Night Out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.