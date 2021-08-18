This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Aug. 16, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
A campaign had been launched to educate citizens about a new photo identification requirement going into effect for elections held in the state after Jan. 1, 2012, according to the Tennessee Department of State. People who wished to vote after the first day of the new year would be required to show photo identification when they arrived at the polls.
The Martin was showing “The Smurfs.”
Aug. 19, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski-Giles County Chamber of Commerce had erected a plaque in the north hall of the Giles County Courthouse which honored the late Joseph W. Henry.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Holder would be meeting with Giles County School Bus drivers Aug. 26 regarding a program to be implemented statewide to increase public awareness of laws relative to school buses loading and unloading passengers. The state planned to put troopers on school buses with unmarked THP vehicles nearby to apprehend lawbreakers.
The old L&N Depot building in the south end of town was to be dismantled and removed by whoever submitted the best sealed bid to the Railroad Company by Sept. 1.
Family Dollar was offering a quart of Quaker State motor oil for 79 cents, a pack of 15 pencils for 88 cents, an 8-ounce jar of petroleum jelly for 66 cents and men’s jeans for $8.99.
Dixie Food Stores was selling ground beef for $1.38 per pound, a quart of mayonnaise for 99 cents, a half-dozen made from scratch glazed donuts for 79 cents, 20 pounds of potatoes for $1.89, 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents, 3 pounds of peaches for $1, 3 pounds of bananas for $1 and 3 pounds of carrots for $1.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had pork chops for $1.49 per pound, a 20-ounce loaf of bread for 59 cents and a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for 79 cents.
Food Mart was selling chicken livers for 69 cents per pound, three 16-ounce cans of pork & beans for $1, red plums for 69 cents per pound, a dozen large eggs for 69 cents and cantaloupes for 79 cents each.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Superman II.”
Aug. 18, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The official call for a municipal election was made by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The seats then held by Aldermen Parmenas Cox, Ozro Tucker and T.W. Harris would be filled in that election.
First National Bank had announced the location of its planned new branch bank in Minor Hill.
Elmore’s was selling a desk lamp for $4.49, a 100-sheet composition book for 33 cents, a combination lock for 79 cents and an alarm clock for $2.98.
Kuhn’s was offering two 32-ounce bottles of shampoo for $1, a pack of 120 crayons for 88 cents and a lunch box for $2.97.
A&P had 2 pounds of sugar-cured bacon for 95 cents, a box of crackers for 19 cents, cabbage for 10 cents per pound and four 20-ounce loaves of bread for 99 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering sirloin steak for $1.39 per pound, round steak for $1.09 per pound, five ears of corn for 39 cents, pork chops for 69 cents per pound and 4 pounds of peaches for 79 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “A Stranger in Town,” “How the West Was Won” and “The Big Doll House.”
Aug. 16, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Excavation to prepare the former Alexander property on West Madison Street for Martin College’s new intramural playing field was underway, following which the ground would be seeded to provide a grass-covered setting for softball, volleyball, touch-football and other sports which previously had been played on the main campus.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. had a 7-piece living room group that included a sofa bed, a chair, two step tables, one cocktail table and two lamps for $139.95.
Malone’s Super Market was selling a quart of peanut butter for 59 cents, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, round steak for 89 cents per pound, a 3-pound can of shortening for 65 cents and a six-pack of 16-ounce Budweiser beer for $1.69.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Roar of the Crowd,” “Hot Rod Gang,” “Dragstrip Girl,” “Hot Rod Rumble” and James Darren in “Gidget Goes Hawaiian.”
