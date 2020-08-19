This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Aug. 24, 2010, Pulaski Citizen
Circuit Judge Robert Jones had administered the oath of office to the newly elected Giles County Charter Commissioners, including Danny Lindsey, District 1; Alvin Reynolds Sr., District 2; David Wells, District 3; Pierre Billard, District 4; Toby Howell, District 5; Sanderlan Claire Smith, District 6; and Rickey Yant, District 7.
The commissioners were seeking suggestions for a proposed home rule charter that would replace the general law document.
Longtime Pulaski Mayor Dan Speer had decided not to seek re-election after serving in the position since 1990. Seeking to fill his seat would be Pete Abdo, Pat Ford, James (Pike) Gentry, James Wilkes Harwell and Vicky Harwell.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Eat Pray Love,” “The Expendables” and “Nanny McPhee Returns.”
Aug. 20, 1980, Pulaski Citizen
A four-hour school board meeting saw a variety of topics disputed and settled including a rise in school lunch prices to 10 cents each and a change in school day length from seven hours to six and-a-half for all schools in the county except Elkton and Minor Hill. Remaining on a seven-hour schedule would eliminate the 30-minute wait for school buses to arrive at Elkton and Minor Hill schools.
Giles County teachers were busily preparing for the next school term, which would start Sept. 2.
Work was underway on a 100,000-gallon storage tank located at the intersection of Indian Creek and Pisgah Hill roads.
After nearly 18 months, the Aspen Hill bridge was once again open to traffic. The bridge was closed in March 1979 following the discovery of a broken central beam. The $700,000 structure had been completely
rebuilt.
A new attraction at the Giles County Fair Thursday night would be a Tractor and Truck Pull featuring trucks from six states. Admission was $4 for adults, $2 for children and included admission to the pull.
Family Dollar was selling men’s screen print T-shirts for $1.99 each and ladies’ suede casual shoes for $8.88 a pair.
Revco had Proctor Silex toaster ovens for $22.99 with coupon. A 24-count pack of Snoopy crayons was 69 cents and a five-subject Mead notebook was 99 cents.
Dixie Foods was offering a 5-pound bag of Martha White flour for 99 cents. Boneless chuck roast was $1.49 a pound, Pyramid bacon was 99 cents a pound and Dixie’s blue Ribbon Grade A Medium eggs were 57 cents a dozen.
Piggly Wiggly had a quart-jar of Kraft Miracle Whip salad dressing for 78 cents. Potatoes were $1.59 for a 10-pound bag and fancy white onions were 69 cents for a 3-pound bag.
For the second week, the Moonglo Drive In was showing “The Star Wars Saga Continues: The Empire Strikes Back.”
Aug. 18, 1970, The Giles Free Press
The corn crop in Giles County and across the country had been heavily damaged by a leaf blight.
According to Superintendent Marlin Goodman, the state had okayed substantially the same preliminary drawings which were shown to the school board for the new Giles County High School. Plans called for a 3,800-seat gymnasium and an auditorium to seat 500-600 persons.
Construction of Minor Hill School was being pushed to be completed in time for the Aug. 31 start of the fall term.
Fashion Fabric’s Back-to-School sale included seamless stretch panty hose for $1.19, bonded acrylics in fall colors for $4.29 a yard and several colors of corduroy for 98 cents a yard.
A&P was offering 2 pounds of Tennessee Pride sausage for $1.49, Alabama-grown tomatoes for 19 cents a pound and three 6.5-ounce cans of tuna fish for $1.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had 6-ounce jars of Coffee Mate coffee creamer for 39 cents with coupon. Florida Gold orange juice was 89 cents for six 6-ounce cans. Three half-gallons of Hyde Park ice milk were $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Cry of the Banshee” and “Beneath the Planet of the Apes.”
Aug. 17, 1960, Pulaski Citizen
The Pulaski Electric Department was celebrating 25 years of service to local citizens after being the first city in Tennessee to receive electric energy from TVA.
Bobby Gordon, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Gordon of Sunset Drive in Pulaski, had signed a contract to play professional football in a defensive safety position for the Dallas Cowboys. Gordon began his football career with the Pulaski junior team before going on the play for Giles County High School and the University of Tennessee Volunteers.
A large rattlesnake had been killed Sunday afternoon by Buren E. Eubank at his farm in the Hanna community. His brother, Sumpter Eubank, reported the snake had 10 rattles and was at least four feet long.
Bluebird Sporting Goods Store had RCA Victor color TVs as low as $595.
McClure’s Furniture Store was holding a clearance sale featuring mahogany and walnut cedar chests for $38.88, Jamison couches for $29.88, birch high chairs for $7.77 and Wagon Wheel sofa beds for $88.88.
Malone’s Super Market had short ribs for 23 cents per pound and whole country hams for 79 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick was selling vine ripened tomatoes for 10 cents a pound, six ears of corn for a quarter and 2 ounces of McCormick black pepper for 29 cents.
East Hill Market’s weekend specials featured 16-ounce jars of peanut butter for 39 cents and giant size Colgate toothpaste for 43 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was screening “Battle Cry” and James Stewart in “The Mountain Road.”
