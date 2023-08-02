This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
July 30, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
A new machine was installed at the Giles County Clerk’s office, inside the Courthouse Annex, to allow residents to renew their driver licenses locally. The renewal machine allowed the office to renew both class D and M non-commercial licenses.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen were accepting bids for renovations to Pulaski Fire Department Station 2.
Every child in Giles County was invited to grab a grown-up and attend a free event that was sponsored by emergency responders around the county and state. The Giles County National Night Out Against Crime was set to take place at Martin Methodist College and would feature lots of free goodies for the children who attended. The event was intended to generate the community’s support for local anti-crime programs; offer safety, health and wellness tips; and heighten crime prevention awareness.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Two Guns,” “Smurfs 2,” “The Conjuring” and “Wolverine.”
The Martin was showing “Red 2.”
August 2, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Tennessee Department of Employment Security released favorable figures concerning the unemployment rate in Giles County. The rate was down to 8.4 which was a .6 percent drop from May’s report of 9.0.
The Pulaski Retail Merchants Association held a meeting to discuss their concerns with goods being sold from the backs of trucks. The chairman of the association announced that a committee would go before the city attorney to request that an ordinance be made to combat the issue.
Save-A-Lot was selling a gallon of milk for $1.49, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.49, two loaves of bread for $1, a bag of potato chips for 59 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents, a 25-pound bag of dog food for $2.99, four rolls of tissues for 89 cents, a container of salt for 19 cents, a jar of peanut butter for 99 cents, a can of tuna for 69 cents, a box of corn flakes for 99 cents, a can of dog food for 39 cents, two cantaloupes for $1, a head of lettuce for 59 cents, tomatoes for 59 cents per pound, a 4-pound package of bananas for $1, a can of shortening for 99 cents, half-a-gallon of buttermilk for 99 cents, a 1-pound package of margarine for 29 cents and a container of onion dip for 49 cents.
August 1, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
For the first time since 1948, Giles County was set to be without a Selective Service Registration Office. The office in Giles County was set to close at the end of the week and would be consolidating with the Maury County office in Columbia.
An invitation to register for employment at a proposed new factory in Minor Hill had drawn a remarkable 850 applications over the course of a weekend.
A&P was selling turkey for 69 cents per pound, four boxes of tissues for 39 cents, a quart of mayonnaise for 59 cents, three packs of pimento cheese for $1, six ears of corn for 49 cents, a loaf of bread for 26 cents, a cherry pie for 59 cents, four cans of beenee weenees for $1, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 86 cents, a box of tea bags for 89 cents, spare ribs for $1.19 per pound, three bottles of shrimp cocktail for $1, a box of crackers for 59 cents and four bottles of detergent for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Terror in the Wax Museum” and “Asylum,” starring Peter Cushing.
August 4, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County 4-H clubbers and future farmers were expected to show approximately 50 hogs n the District Fat Hog Show that was set to be held at the Union Stock Yard in Nashville.
Due to its excellency in selling poppies previously, the American Legion Auxiliary was asked by the Women’s Division of the War Saving Staff to assist in the Molly Pitcher Tag Day the following week. The Pulaski unit, which was known for its reputation of answering every call for civic and war projects, was set to sponsor the one-day sale of war saving stamps.
The Agricultural Agent of Giles County announced that those who were members of the One-Variety Cotton Improvement Association were set to receive free classing services from the government.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Moon is Down,” “Thunder River Feud” and “Tennessee Johnson.”
Best Theater was showing “Belle Starr.”
