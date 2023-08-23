This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Aug. 20, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
Efforts that were made to add more student resource officers in Giles County had taken a step forward after the County Commission’s Law Enforcement Committee agreed to look into ways to get money.
A record number of 1,120 students were expected to enroll for the 2013-14 academic year at Martin Methodist College.
The Giles County Trail of Tears Memorial Interpretive Center was set to open after a ribbon cutting set for Aug. 23.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen announced public hearings for a potential solid waste permit for Tennessee Tire Recycling LLC.
The Giles County Highway Department announced that repairs were set to begin on the understructure of the Veto bridge.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Mortal Instruments,” “Planes” and “We’re the Millers.”
The Martin was showing “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.”
Aug. 23, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
Five corporations submitted bids pertaining to the sale of the Giles County Hospital. The highest bid at the time was by the National Medical Enterprises Inc. and totaled $15 million.
Martin College was getting ready to start their fall semester with around 300 students enrolled.
Davis & Eslick was selling a head of lettuce for 59 cents, fryers for 39 cents per pound, pork roast for 79 cents per pound, ham for 69 cents per pound, three cans of apple sauce for $1, four cans of pork and beans for $1, a loaf of bread for 59 cents, four rolls of toilet paper for 69 cents, a 25-pound bag of dog food for $3.99, a pizza for 99 cents, three 2-litters of coca-cola for $1, a dozen eggs for 67 cents, half-a-gallon of ice cream for 89 cents, five cans of biscuits for $1, a box of crackers for 89 cents, a package of bacon for $1.59 and a box of corn dogs for $1.69.
Save-A-Lot was offering a can of shortening for 99 cents, a bag of potato chips for 69 cents, a jar of peanut butter for 99 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents and five ears of corn for 99 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.”
Aug. 22, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The opening of Giles County’s schools had been postponed by two days at the request of teachers throughout the county.
Authorization to proceed with construction of major extensions to the South Giles Utility District was given by the state director of the Farmers Home Administration.
A physician from Detroit who was planning to establish a practice in Pulaski later in the year had suggested that the county give consideration to the purchase of a portable device for giving emergency treatment to someone with heart disease. The device would cost the county $3,550 and would be used by the Giles County Ambulance service to offer emergency treatment to patients in need while on the way to the hospital.
Davis & Eslick was selling three cans of orange juice for 97 cents, a jumbo roll of paper towels for 29 cents, pork chops for $1.39 per pound, a jar of instant coffee for 89 cents, grapes for 49 cents per pound, three boxes of cake mix for $1, two cans of tuna for 89 cents, a box of tissues for 39 cents, a box of tea bags for 99 cents, a 2-pound jar of grape jelly for 59 cents, a package of napkins for 10 cents, three rolls of toilet paper for 89 cents, a pack of hot dog wieners for 89 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.49, a box of sausage for $1.39, a watermelon for 89 cents, a can of Sloppy Joe sauce for 77 cents, a jar of dill pickles for 49 cents and a package of corn on the cob for 59 cents.
Aug. 25, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
At a joint meeting of the Giles County Airport Commission and the local County Commission, members of both committees voted unanimously on the name Abernathy Field to be the designated name for the airstrip once construction was finished.
Giles County was assigned a war bond quota of $978,500 for the month of September. This total represented about one-fifth of the total deposits in the banks of the county and was the largest quota given to Giles County during the war.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to decrease the amount that taxpayers in the city would have to pay by 10 cents.
The enrollment at Pulaski Elementary School had surpassed 500, which had broken previous marks set by the school.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Down Texas Way,” “3 Hearts for Julia” and “Birth of the Blues.”
Best Theater was showing “The Old Homestead.”
