This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Aug. 21, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Beth Moore, deputy and interim director of the Giles County Financial Management Office, was named director Aug. 20.
Three incumbents and one newcomer had qualified for the November election for the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Aldermen Colby Baddour, James (Pike) Gentry and Vicky Harwell were running for re-election, and Adam Braeback was making his first try.
The Giles County High School Bobcats dominated Lincoln County in every aspect of the game as they started the 2012 season with a 35-0 thrashing of the Falcons.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Odd Life of Timothy Green,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” and “The Campaign.”
Aug. 24, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
William (Doc) Oliver, former assistant Chief of Police for the town and city of Ardmore, Ala. and Tenn., was selected by councils unanimously as Chief of Police for both Ardmore locations in a joint session Aug. 16 upon the resignation of former Chief Dewey Dorsey.
On Aug. 14, Detective Sgt. John L. White of the Pulaski police department graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro with a master’s degree in criminal justice.
Family Dollar was selling an 8-roll pack of bath tissue for $1.59 and two 120-count packs of paper napkins for $1.
Food Mart was offering 2 pounds of sausage for $2.89, a 12-ounce pack of turkey franks for 89 cents, two 12-ounce cans of niblets corn for 88 cents, an 18-ounce box of cake mix for 79 cents, tomatoes for 49 cents per pound, 3 pounds of small white onions for $1.49, bananas for 39 cents per pound and a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents.
Dixie Food Stores had chuck roast for $1.49 per pound, ground beef for $1.29 per pound, three dozen small eggs for $1, two 10-ounce packs of frozen strawberries for $1, a 100-count box of tea bags for 99 cents, an 11-ounce pizza for 69 cents and white grapes for 79 cents per pound.
Aug. 23, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Ten candidates finished up their first week of First Aid training and would undergo several more days of procedural training this week as Giles County’s Emergency Ambulance Service prepared to go into operation in 10 days.
With the opening of the fall semester still three weeks away, there was solid evidence that total enrollment at Martin College would be sharply higher than the previous fall. Dan Miller said thus far 375 students had registered for the fall semester, and he estimated that total enrollment by opening day could go between 420 and 450. The previous year, first-day enrollment was 380.
Kuhn’s was selling a pack of 35 pencils for 66 cents, a three-ring binder for $1.39 and a pack of 64 Crayola crayons for 88 cents.
A&P WEO was offering whole beef ribs for 99 cents per pound, 3 pounds of bacon for 89 cents, a pound of sausage for 79 cents, a 20-ounce pack of breaded shrimp for $2.29, an 8-ounce can of tomato sauce for 13 cents, a 13-ounce can of salted peanuts for 69 cents and a 22-ounce lemon pie for 49 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Godfather.”
Aug. 22, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
An estimated crowd of 700 attended the dedication of the new Lynnville post office Aug. 19.
On Sept. 1, the World War II veterans of 1st Battalion Headquarters and Service Batteries, 191st Field Artillery, Tennessee National Guard would assemble in Pulaski for their first reunion.
Dr. John Irvine Paulk, 34, had recently received his doctorate of philosophy in nuclear engineering from North Carolina State College.
Malone’s Super Market was selling sausage for 39 cents per pound, chicken wings for 29 cents per pound, country ham for 95 cents per pound, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.29, cantaloupes for 15 cents each, turnip greens for 15 cents per pound and tomatoes for 10 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick was offering sirloin steak for 98 cents per pound, 2 pounds of popcorn for 19 cents, a pound of margarine for 43 cents, a box of crackers for 19 cents and a head of lettuce for 10 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Operation Petticoat,” “Imitation of Life,” “The Misfits” and “Tarzan Goes to India.”
