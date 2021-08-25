This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Aug. 23, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
With its 40th anniversary in sight, Giles County’s Ambulance Service was celebrating strides the emergency medical service had made since its first days of operation.
Hillside Hospital had partnered with the Saint Thomas Chest Pain Network to become an Accredited Chest Pain Center.
It looked like business as usual for the Martin Methodist College Women’s Soccer team as they entered the 2011 season as favorites to win their eighth straight TranSouth Conference title and ranked 10th in the NAIA.
The Martin was showing “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”
Aug. 26, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Pulaski Chief of Police Stanley Newton said state planners originally proposed to make parking around the Pulaski Square parallel after putting in islands to create two-lane traffic. Newton nixed this idea, telling planners that if anything, the city needed more parking in the downtown area. The state’s plan would have cut parking space availabilities by forty-eight.
Muscular Dystrophy Fund-Raiser Chairman Ronnie Rose of WMGL announced a flea market would be held at the National Guard Armory on East College Street in Pulaski Sept. 5, with all proceeds from booth rental going to Muscular Dystrophy.
TG&Y was offering a four-pack of 60, 75 or 100 Watt lightbulbs for $1, a 200-count pack of notebook paper for 58 cents and three rolls of aluminum foil for $1.
Family Dollar was selling a 100-count pack of paper plates for 77 cents and a 3-ounce tube of Colgate toothpaste for 57 cents.
Dixie Food Stores had a box of crackers for 49 cents, three 17-ounce cans of corn for $1.19, two 20-ounce loaves of bread for $1, apples for 39 cents per pound and six ears of yellow corn for 69 cents.
South-End Grocery was offering sliced slab bacon for $1.29 per pound, a 28-ounce can of baked beans for 79 cents, a pound of carrots for 29 cents, white seedless grapes for 79 cents per pound and a half-gallon of buttermilk for 99 cents.
Food Mart was selling a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for $1.19, a 100-count box of tea bags for $1.19, turnip greens for 59 cents per pound and pears for 59 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Fox and the Hound” and “Once Upon a Mouse.”
Aug. 25, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Pulaski’s oldest resident, Mrs. Molly Neely, marked her 101st birthday Aug. 20.
Six new buses were being delivered to the Giles County school system. The new vehicles were to replace others which were 10 years old or older, in line with the school board’s policy of purchasing new buses each year.
A Giles County High School senior, Laura Chaffin, 17, was crowned Fairest of the Fair.
Watson’s Hardware and Service Center was offering a 12-inch Skilsaw chainsaw for $179.95.
Abernathy Hardware was selling a gallon of aluminum roof paint for $4.75 and a gallon of Gilman exterior latex for $5.75.
A&P had four 20-ounce loaves of bread for 99 cents, 4.5-ounce jars of baby food for 10 cents, 2 pounds of bacon for 95 cents, a box of crackers for 19 cents and three 2-pound bags of frozen regular or crinkle cut potatoes for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Help,” “Support Your Local Gunfighter” and The Beatles in “Let It Be.”
Aug. 23, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Dr. F. C. Hays, director of the Lincoln-Moore Health District and the Giles County Health Department since May 1959, had been awarded a scholarship by the U.S. Public Health Service to pursue studies in Public Health at The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Md.
A new dormitory to house approximately 100 girls at Martin College was expected to be built on Fifth Street between Madison and Jefferson Streets within the next year, and preliminary plans were now being drawn by John Charles Wheeler, the Nashville architect who designed the new Martin administration and science buildings.
Kuhn’s was offering boys’ pants for $2, 400 sheets of notebook paper for 98 cents and table lamps for 97 cents each.
Malone’s Super Market was selling a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents, fully cooked picnic hams for 33 cents per pound, ground beef for 39 cents per pound and cabbage for 4 cents per pound.
A&P had round or sirloin steak for 79 cents per pound, watermelons for 59 cents each, peaches for 19 cents per pound, 10 ears of yellow corn for 39 cents, 3 pounds of sweet potatoes for 29 cents and a 10-pound bag of flour for 69 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Day the Sky Exploded,” “The Tarantula,” “The Fly,” “The Spider” and “Tammy Tell Me True.”
