This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Aug. 31, 2010, Pulaski Citizen
The seventh annual Richland FFA Alumni Truck and Tractor Pull would be held at Robert Dunnavant Memorial Park Sept. 10-11.
Garrett Rackley led Giles County High School to a 66-stroke victory over Summertown in their recent golf match.
The Martin Methodist women’s soccer team had been ranked No. 6 in the 2010 NAIA Top 25 poll.
STAAR Theater would hold a “Bring-a-Dish” Members and Arts Enthusiasts Dinner. This would allow attendees to inquire about the planned renovations of the old opera house and a new arts education program.
Earthworks Landscaping & Nursery was holding a drawing for a free $1,000-value landscape makeover. Those interested were required to write one paragraph on why they or a neighbor deserved to win a yard makeover.
J&J Ingas would be having a customer appreciation day complete with door prizes and many bargains.
Crockett Cinemas 3 would be showing “Eat Pray Love,” “Dinner for Schmucks” and “Nanny McPhee.”
The Martin movie theater would screen “The Other Guys,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell.
Aug. 27, 1980, Pulaski Citizen
The 1980-81 school year would begin Sept. 2.
The 1980 Giles County fair had ended the previous Saturday with the First Annual Old Fashioned Fiddler’s Convention, and one of the most enjoyed categories was the buck-dancing event that included 35 participants. Attendance for all six nights of the fair was ahead of the five previous years.
Lisa Yancy, a fourth grader from Richland Elementary School, had been crowned Junior Fairest of the Fair.
Four Giles County youths had participated in a horse judging contest in Nashville. The contest had been held for youth and hosted by the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Service and the Nashville Tennessean newspaper.
Davis & Eslick was selling 2-pound boxes of fried chicken for $1.99, and 2-pound boxes of Zesta crackers for $1.29. A 42-ounce can of Richtex shortening was 89 cents with coupon.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be screening “Used Cars,” starring Kurt Russell and Jack Warden.
Aug. 25, 1970, The Giles Free Press
Pulaski attorney Jerome Abernathy had been declared the winner of his election to be on the Tennessee Democratic Executive Committee.
The current Giles County Fair was the first to be free to the public and would include a Fairest of the Fair competition with 16 contestants.
Pulaski native Molly Neely had recently celebrated her 100th birthday, and Mayor Aymett Garner presented her with a scroll at her home. A group of Pulaski merchants had also given her a gift of $100 in cash.
American Legion Post 60 and VFW Post 457 decided to join forces and sponsor a Veterans Day Parade in the fall.
About 2,600 children were expected to begin school at the start of the 1970-71 school year.
Davis & Eslick was selling 10-ounce pie shells for 29 cents, three cantaloupes for 99 cents and 8-ounce boxes of cake mix for 10 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be showing “Kelly’s Heroes,” starring Clint Eastwood and Don Rickles. Later, “Count Yorga, Vampire” would show.
Aug. 24, 1960, Pulaski Citizen
A group of Giles County 4-H’ers would attend the Awards Meeting of the Middle Tennessee Green Pasture at 4-H Camp. A number of trophies and $1,200 in cash prizes would be awarded to state winners at the meeting.
The first of several events scheduled for the coming year by the Bobcat-Indian Booster Club would soon be held at the Pulaski Recreation Center. The event would be a free watermelon feast honoring candidates for the Giles County High School football team. Athletic coaches, BIBC members and potential club members were all invited
to attend.
The 1960 Giles County Fair, which would begin the following Monday, would include an exhibit of the Nike-Hercules antiaircraft guided missile from Redstone Arsenal.
Five Giles County schools would begin the 1960-61 school year Aug. 29.
A&P Grocery was selling two 20-ounce loaves of bread for 41 cents, 2 pounds of bacon for 89 cents and two boys’ T-shirts for 89 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre would be showing a double-feature of “The Stranglers of Bombay” and “The Electronic Monster” for the rest of the week. The following week, the theater would be showing “The Prince of Peace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.