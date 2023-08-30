This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Aug. 27, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
A request for the Southern Water Authority to get a permit to withdraw water from Richland Creek for a second water treatment plant was denied by the Tennessee Board of Water Quality.
The 2014 Radio Auction would benefit the Giles County Public Library. The library was one of 20 submissions to the 12-member auction panel. The library’s main branch building was in the midst of some major renovations.
The need for another Giles County Ambulance Service garage was discussed at the County Commission’s Ambulance Service Committee.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Lee Daniels The Butler,” “Mortal Instruments,” “We’re the Millers” and “Planes.”
Aug. 30, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski Courthouse Square was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was set to be called the Pulaski Square Historic District after the designation and would feature the Square and one block off in each direction.
Save-A-Lot was selling a 3-pound ham for $5.49, roast for $1.49 per pound, beef for 89 cents per pound, a bag of potato chips for 59 cents, a 3-pound bag of sugar for 89 cents, a bottle of imitation vanilla for 39 cents, a jar of peanut butter for $1.29, a package of napkins for 59 cents, a package of paper plates for 69 cents, a 1-pound package of margarine for 49 cents, a package of taco chips for 53 cents, a 2-liter of Sundrop for 99 cents and a can of pork and beans for 29 cents.
Aug. 29, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The City of Pulaski moved to purchase an additional 53 acres of land adjacent to the city-county industrial park for $53,000, and the mayor had announced that a company was already looking into putting a site onto a portion of the land made available to them.
The price of coal for the Giles County School System had gone up for the year, selling for $3 a ton and was expected to potentially go higher as the year went on.
Despite moments where it seemed uncertain, Giles County’s schools opened on schedule after months of battle with the quarterly court over teacher and bus driver pay.
A&P was selling pork loin for 99 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 79 cents, a dozen eggs for 69 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 48 cents, smoked hams for 89 cents per pound, spare ribs for 99 cents per pound, fryers for 69 cents per pound, a package of hot dog wieners for 79 cents and a six-bottle carton of coca cola for 45 cents.
Sept. 1, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County 4-H Club members and Future Farmers were working out plans and grooming stock for the annual Giles County Junior Dairy Show which was set to take place in October in Pulaski under the sponsorship of the Pulaski Exchange Club.
Nathan Abernathy, who was a prominent businessman in Pulaski who was largely responsible for the promotion of the airport, after initially rejecting the honor of the airfield being named after him, had changed his mind and accepted.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Glass Key,” “Rock River Renegade” and “Suicide Squadron.”
Best Theater was showing “Ice-Capades Revue.”
