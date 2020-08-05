This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Aug. 10, 2010, Pulaski Citizen
On the heels of its recent 10-year anniversary of operations in Pulaski, SaarGummi of Tennessee had announced new contracts and an expansion project that would bring more than 100 new jobs to the area.
In the closest race in Giles County, Elkton Mayor-Elect Carolyn Thompson had edged Mayor Payton Blade by four votes in the previous week’s election.
Darion Barnhill, a 12-year-old Giles Countian, had won a gold and silver medal in bocce at the Special Olympics USA National Games held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was the youngest bocce player in the competition.
Crockett Cinemas 3 would be showing “The Other Guys,” “The Expendables” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.”
The Martin movie theater would be showing “Inception,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
Aug. 6, 1980, Pulaski Citizen
Randy Mayes and David Lipscomb, two Giles County 4-Hers, had received top honors in the state 4-H competition during 4-H Roundup the previous week in Knoxville. Mayes was the winner in the Field Crops Project while Lipscomb was the winner in Automotive Driving.
A male skeleton had been found on a mountain near Huntsville, Ala. The skeleton was believed to be Pulaski resident William Marsh who had last been seen in January 1979. Police believed he had died of natural causes.
In honor of its 21st anniversary, Family Dollar had men’s no-iron shirts for $3, ladies’ chenille tops for $6.99 and 10-packs of Bic pens for $1. Composition books were 88 cents, and four-pack light bulbs were $1.
SuperX drug store was selling 12- and 13-ounce bags of Brach’s candies for 99 cents; Pepsi and Mountain Dew were $1.39 per 10-ounce bottle, and three-box packs of Cracker Jack candied popcorn and peanuts were 49 cents.
Dixie Foods had three five-count cans of Hungry Jack biscuits for $1, a pound of nectarines for 69 cents and two 21-ounce cans of Van Camp pork & beans for 89 cents.
Piggly Wiggly was selling five 10-ounce bottles of Tropicana fruit punch, grape or orange drink for $1; Oreos were $1.09 per 15-ounce box, and a 9-ounce package of Gorton’s breaded fish sticks were $1.19.
Aug. 5, 1970, The Giles Free Press
Martin College custodian for the past 20 years James B. Smith had been promoted to the position of Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds.
Giles County and its five incorporated towns were due to share in a $9,950 law enforcement agency grant from the federal government. The funds represented a five-year comprehensive plan for improving the law enforcement in the county.
Fashion Fabric was selling Dotted Swiss fabric for 89 cents per yard and polyester double knits for $5.99-$10.99 per yard.
Kroger was having its 87th anniversary sale: 14-ounce bottles of Listerine mouthwash were 88 cents, 5-pound boxes of small-size shrimp were $3.98 and four 29-ounce cans of peach halves were 88 cents.
A&P Grocery had 1-pound bags of Eight O’Clock coffee for 69 cents or 3-pound bags for $2.21; potatoes were 67 cents per 10-pound bag and honeydew melons were 69 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be showing “Two Mules for Sister Sara,” starring Clint Eastwood and Shirley MacLaine. The following week, “Paint Your Wagon,” starring Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood, would screen.
Aug. 3, 1960, Pulaski Citizen
W.R. and Clark Malone would have a three-day opening celebration Aug. 4-6 in honor of the grand opening of their store Malone’s Super Market. Special bargains and hundreds of prizes would be part of the festivities. Among sell items were a pound of tomatoes for 10 cents, 3 pounds of fresh ground beef for $1 and a dozen lemons for
29 cents.
East Hill Market was selling four cans of peaches for $1, a six-can carton of beer for $1.20 and 3 pounds of shortening for 55 cents.
Davis & Eslick had two rolls of paper towels for 19 cents, two packages of paper napkins for 25 cents and five cans of Vienna sausages for $1.
The Sam Davis Theatre would be showing “Hercules Unchained” for the rest of the week. The following week, the theater would show “Thunder in Carolina,” starring Rory Calhoun.
