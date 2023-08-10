This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Aug. 6, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
A motion to help Giles County employees pay the rising cost of health insurance premiums was recommended to the county commission.
Officials with the United States Department of Agriculture had presented the city of Pulaski with a $460,000 emergency water assistance grant.
The county’s Old Records Department and Solid Waste Department Office were potentially moving to a building on Cedar Lane that was once used as an alternative school.
Committee members of the Giles County Commission voted to advertise for bids to replace the shingles on the Courthouse roof.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “We’re the Millers,” “Planes,” “Two Guns” and “Smurfs 2.”
The Martin was showing “The Wolverine.”
Aug. 9, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
Martin College was working on solutions to help with the decline in students that many colleges throughout the nation were experiencing.
The Greyhound Bus stop moved from its previous location of Cross-Roads Gulf to right in front of South End Grocery.
Save-A-Lot was selling three loaves of bread for 99 cents, a two liter of Coca Cola for 88 cents, beef for 99 cents per pound, a gallon of milk for $1.49, sausage for 89 cents per pound, two cantaloupes for $1, a pack of bologna for $1.19, half-a-gallon of ice cream for $1.39, a package of hot dog wieners for 99 cents, sliced bacon for 99 cents per pound, a head of lettuce for 59 cents, a 5-pound bag of corn meal for 99 cents, a 25-pound bag of dog food for $2.99, a bottle of orange juice for 79 cents, a 15-pound bag of potatoes for $2.49 and a watermelon for $1.49.
Shady Brook Cinemas was showing “Staying Alive,” starring John Travolta, “Jaws 3D,” “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” and “Porky’s II.”
Aug. 8, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
A petition for a special session of the Quarterly Court to deal with the long-standing teacher pay raise question was expected to start circulating among the members of the board before the end of the week. While the petition would not bind magistrates to support the salary index plan of raises that had been proposed by the teachers and bus drivers, it would seek to get the court back into session to deal with the question of salaries.
The Pulaski Lions Club decided that it would charge admission fees at its 24th Annual Giles County Fair that was set to be held at the end of the month. Gate fees would be 50 cents for adults and 25 cents for students. The Frankewing Lions Club was set to charge 50 cents for parking.
To keep pace with investors increasing demands for quality low-cost motels, Americas Corporation, of Elkton, had entered the modular motel construction industry by building a new $1,000,000 production plant that was capable of producing 20 modules per day.
A&P was selling smoked ham for 99 cents per pound, a bottle of liquid detergent for 59 cents, a bottle of barbecue sauce for 35 cents, three packages of rolls for $1, pears for 29 cents per pound, a 3-pound bag of coffee for 95 cents, a box of tea bags for 49 cents, three jumbo rolls of paper towels for 89 cents, a box of tide detergent for 69 cents and a can of juice for 29 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Judge Roy Bean,” starring Paul Newman, and “High Plains Drifter,” starring Clint Eastwood.
Aug. 11, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
War stamps totaling $508.10 and bonds reaching a total of $5,500 were sold in Pulaski during Molly Pitcher Day.
Giles County was assigned a war bond quota of $107,250 for the month of August after more than doubling the quota of $65,000 in the month of July.
The first meeting of the year for the Giles County Teachers Association was set to be held at Giles County High school.
The annual outdoor meeting of the Chamber of Commerce was set to take place at Sam Davis Park and would feature a fish fry.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Little Joe the Wrangler,” “Pittsburgh,” starring John Wayne, “Girl From Alaska” and “Night Plane from Chungking.”
Best Theater was showing “Henry Aldrich Gets Glamour.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.