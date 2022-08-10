This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Aug. 7, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Tommy Hyatt’s second run for Giles County Assessor of Property was successful Aug. 2 when he defeated deputy assessor Johnny Bell in the general election. Both were running to succeed Steve McGill, who had worked in the office approximately 30-32 years, eight as property assessor.
Computer aided design student Timothy Hutchison, a senior at Giles County High School, was congratulated and given a certificate of appreciation for his help in creating and designing the floor plan for the Trail of Tears Interpretive Center.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Total Recall,” “The Bourne Legacy” and “The Campaign.”
The Martin was showing “Ice Age: Continental Drift.”
Aug. 10, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
William B. Long, superintendent of the Pulaski Area Vocational Technical School, had announced plans for his retirement, effective Aug. 31.
Family Dollar was selling a quart of Texaco motor oil for 88 cents, a 65-ounce box of Arm and Hammer laundry detergent for $1 and three 60-sheet spiral composition books for $1.
Food Mart was offering boneless chuck roast for $1.37 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.89, a 12-ounce pack of wieners for 99 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 99 cents and 25 pounds of dog food for $2.99.
Dixie Food Stores had ground beef for $1.28 per pound, sliced bacon for $1.48 per pound and 10 pounds of white potatoes for $1.49.
Aug. 9, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Giles County voters turned three incumbents out of office last week, elected the first African Americans to public office in the county’s history and elected the first-ever teenager in an historic day of balloting.
Good Year was offering a 23-inch insta-color TV for $488, a family-sized washer with permanent press cycle for $188 and a 13.5-cubic foot automatic defrost refrigerator for $228.
A&P WEO was selling round steak for 99 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 69 cents per pound, 10 pounds of white potatoes for 79 cents, a 16-ounce pack of hash browns for 35 cents and a quart of mayonnaise for 68 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” “MASH,” “Patton” and Clint Eastwood in “The Beguiled.”
Aug. 8, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
A special election would be held Sept. 27 for the purpose of electing three Justices of the Peace (magistrates).
Dean’s Furniture Co. was selling a sofa and chair for $69.95 and a 5-piece dinette suite for $49.95.
Malone’s Super Market was offering T-bone steak for $1.19 per pound, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.29, homegrown tomatoes for 10 cents per pound, a head of lettuce for 19 cents, six ears of corn for 29 cents and a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents.
Davis & Eslick had sausage for 45 cents per pound, a dozen oranges for 49 cents and bell peppers for 19 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing Elvis Presley in “G. I. Blues,” “Flaming Star,” “Wild in the Country” and “Kid Galahad.”
