This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
July 31, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
During the 2011-12 school year, TCAP scores showed that Giles County students in grades three through eight met or exceeded the state increase in the percentage of students who were proficient or advanced in reading, math and Algebra I.
A total of 326,876 Tennesseans voted early or absentee by mail, easily surpassing the previous high for an August election during a presidential year, which was 217,441 in August 2008.
The Giles County 14-Year-Old All Stars never lost a game on their way to winning their third straight state championship last week.
The Martin was showing “The Dark Knight Rises.”
Aug. 3, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Approximately 150 residents of the Minor Hill Community were on hand Sunday in dedication of the new community center in the Minor Hill City Park.
Find the rest of this week’s installment of Backward Glances at PulaskiCitizen.com, under the Features tab.
With the balloting by absentee voters finished at a record number in Giles County, Election Commission Registrar Myra Abernathy said there was no final count on the over 1,200 estimated total of voters as of yet.
Family Dollar was selling a 5-subject composition book for $1.39, a 1,250 Watt hair dryer for $8.99, a chrome barrel curling iron for $4.99, a student microscope for $9.99, a 44-ounce box of Rinso laundry detergent for $1.09, a 16-ounce can of spray paint for $1 and an 11-ounce can of Barbasol shaving cream for 99 cents.
Food Mart had ground beef for $1.09 per pound, catfish for $2.09 per pound, a dozen large eggs for 57 cents, homegrown tomatoes for 59 cents per pound, 3 pounds of bananas for $1, two 16-ounce loaves of bread for 89 cents, three 15-ounce cans of pork & beans for $1 and a 32-ounce jar of salad dressing for 99 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing Chuck Norris in “Forced Vengeance.”
Aug. 2, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Tommy Erwin had been named director of the new Giles County Emergency Ambulance Service.
Architect plans for the new Prospect High School gymnasium had been completed, and contractors were now being invited to submit bids on the projects.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling chuck roast for 69 cents per pound, pork chops for 89 cents per pound, Elm Hill bacon for 85 cents per pound, bananas for 10 cents per pound, three 1.5-pound loaves of bread for $1, four 16-ounce cans of pears for $1, four 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for $1 and okra for 39 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Hannie Caulder” and “Bedknobs and Broomsticks.”
Aug. 1, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
In the closest race of the General Election, final returns gave Jack Cox the position as Giles County Sheriff, nosing out William F. Morris Jr., by a margin of 79 votes.
The 101 degrees on July 23 was the hottest thermometer reading of any date since July 14, 1954, and the 49 degrees reported July 28 was the coolest for that particular date as far back as records were available at this newspaper.
Still a champion all the way, Mack K’s Handshaker thrilled approximately 5,500 fans Saturday evening, July 28, as he once again “walked away” with the Walking Horse Grand Championship at the Pulaski Horse Show.
Malone’s Super Market was offering 3 pounds of bacon for $1 and a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents.
A&P was selling a pound of sausage for 39 cents, a 6.5-ounce can of tuna for 33 cents, three 10-count cans of biscuits for 25 cents, 2 pounds of pears for 35 cents, grapes for 19 cents per pound, plums for 29 cents per pound and 10 pounds of red potatoes for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Never on Sunday,” “Race for Life,” “Thunder in Carolina,” “The Wild Ride,” “Roar of the Crowd” and “Geronimo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.