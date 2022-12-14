This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Dec. 11, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
First Lady Crissy Haslam and Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation President Theresa Carl stopped at the Giles County Public Library to promote the Imagination Library program and to praise local Imagination Library volunteers and supporters for the success of the popular books-for-preschoolars program.
The city of Pulaski was considering raising the price of garbage pickup to help the city accumulate funds to replace trucks and carts and to have enough funds for cost of living increases for the employees.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Playing for Keeps,” “The Hobbit: an Unexpected Journey,” “Rise of the Guardians” and “Monster’s Inc.”
Dec. 14, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
The South-Central Human Resource Agency was set to give $1,244,600 to help families in need in Giles County as part of the Energy Assistance Program. The funds were to be given to offset the costs of high energy bills that were occurring that winter. The maximum payment that one household could receive was $200.
The city of Ardmore was set to receive a new post office due to a lack of parking places at the site they were at previously.
A former school site in Prospect was sold to the Union Bank Vice-President whose family had previously donated the land for the school to occupy for the price of $11,500. A portion of the land was retained by the county to be used by the Prospect Unit of the Giles County Rescue Squad.
The Bobcats and Raiders were set to fight it out in a cross-county matchup in Basketball.
Save-A-Lot was offering a can of pumpkin pie for 99 cents, 2 pounds of sugar for 89 cents, a two-pack of light bulbs for 59 cents, a package of sour cream for 49 cents, a dozen eggs for 69 cents, a two-pack of pie crust for 49 cents, a pound of margarine for 29 cents, a pound of sausage for $1.79 and a box of cake mix for 69 cents.
Food Mart was selling ham for $1.17 per pound, roast for $1.89 per pound, a can of pineapples for 79 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents, three cans of chicken broth for $1, two cans of corn for 79 cents, half a gallon of ice cream for $1.99 and a dozen eggs for 58 cents.
Dec. 13, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Students at Martin college were set to wrap up their second six-week term and were about to be able to head home for the holidays,
All 11 of the Giles County Ambulance Service were enrolled in an 81-hour course to train emergency medical technicians for the South-Central Tennessee Region. The training was conducted at Columbia State Community College.
Martin College conducted a religious week Dec. 5-11 with the observance beginning with a series of worship services and culminating in the lighting of the Christmas tree on the lawn in front of the administration building.
The Giles County Givers Fund drive had entered its last week after going for two months. The fund was just a bit away from meeting its goal of $43,000 with several of the pledge cards yet to be turned in.
A&P was selling cubed chuck steak for 99 cents per pound, whole beef loin for 99 cents per pound, chuck roast for 99 cents per pound, stew beef for 99 cents per pound, a jar of coffee for 77 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents, a can of pie filling for 55 cents, a 5-pound bag of oranges for 49 cents, a 2-pound bag of potatoes for 29 cents, two cans of green beans for 29 cents, a package of laundry detergent for 59 cents and a 1-pound bag of coffee for 79 cents.
Davis & Eslick was offering smoked ham for 55 cents per pound, turkey for 33 cents per pound, three dozen oranges for $1, three packages of toilet tissue for $1, a box of sugar for 18 cents, three bottles of dressing for $1 and three cans of shortening for 77 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Kansas City Bomber,” “Skyjacked” and “Ben.”
Dec. 12, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
More than 500 people were expected to attend the livestock membership meeting that was to take place at Pulaski Elementary School.
Lynnville farmers received $2,902 for four 108-pound bundles of fine burley tobacco.
A large crowd was expected at the Giles County Junior High to see the debut of the Giles County Community Chorus. The group was expected to perform “Christmas Oratorio.”
A&P was selling steak for 89 cents per pound, a quart of orange juice for 29 cents, a 1-pound bag of brown sugar for 17 cents, an 8-pound bag of oranges for 49 cents and two packages of frozen strawberries for 59 cents.
Sam Davis Theater was showing “Broken Lance” staring Robert Wagner, and “How to Be Very Popular.”
