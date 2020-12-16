This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Dec. 14, 2010, PULASKI CITIZEN
Officers were elected and one board member resigned as the Giles County Humane Association recognized four honorary board members Nov. 30.
The building of an impressive two-story brick structure with detailed masonry and a stone water table, in Athens, Ala., was awarded to Brindley Construction LLC of Pulaski by First National Bank (FNB) officials.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Tron Legacy,” “Tangled,” “Little Fockers” and “The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader.”
The Martin was showing “Tangled.”
Dec. 17, 1980, PULASKI CITIZEN
Fifteen bridges in Giles County had been recommended for closure as a result of a statewide bridge inspection program completed that month by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
All the hard work and extra effort of upgrading the academic programs at Richland High School and Giles County High School paid off as the principals and vice principals of the schools accepted the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Accreditation for their schools.
The grand opening of one of Pulaski’s newest businesses, TranSouth, would be held Dec. 18 at their office at 101 S. Rhodes St.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was offering five pairs of knee socks for $5 and girls’ boots for $11.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. had recliner chairs for $99.95, bean bags for as low as $19.95 and knee hole desks for $139.95.
Family Dollar was selling men’s long sleeve dress shirts for $3.88, men’s dress slacks for $5.99, men’s and women’s wallets for $2 each and a pair of fuzzy mop slippers for $1.88.
Revco had a Kodak Colorburst 50 instant camera for $27.99, a tape recorder for $23.99 and a quiz kid calculator for $7.99.
Super X Drug Stores was offering a compact hair dryer for $9.99 and an 8-ounce box of chocolate covered cherries for 99 cents.
Piggly Wiggly was selling cured ham for $1.08 per pound, turkey for $1.88 per pound, red grapes for 68 cents per pound and an 8-ounce package of cream cheese for 79 cents.
Food Mart was offering a 20-ounce can of pineapples for 69 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents and 10 oranges for 99 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Dec. 16, 1970, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The men and women of Maremont-Gabriel’s Pulaski operation produced the plant’s 50th million shock absorber.
The Giles County Community Chorus and the choir of the First Methodist Church of Lewisburg would be featured in two holiday concerts.
Dan Horsman had been appointed as 7th district co-chairman for the Tennessee Young Republicans.
Good Year had a 23-inch color TV for $499.99, a table radio for $16.95, a compact bath scale with a washable fur mat for $5.99, a 20-foot indoor-outdoor extension cord for $1.19 and two winter tires with safety spikes for $40.
Super X Drug Stores was selling a box of 12 ornaments for 59 cents, a portable phonograph for $14.99, a peg pounder toy for 77 cents, a guitar for $12.88 and neckties for $1 each.
Levinson’s had wigs for $9.62 each.
Clark White & Sons Grocery was offering a 12-ounce container of hair spray for 42 cents.
A&P had bacon for 49 cents per pound, ground beef for 79 cents per pound, apples for 27 cents per pound and three 19-ounce packages of cake mix for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Madigan,” “King Kong Escapes” and “The Out-of-Towners.”
Dec. 14, 1960, PULASKI CITIZEN
A 17-pound bobcat was caught in a trap near Diana by Andrew Clark who was trapping for mink.
The structure located at the northeast corner of West Jefferson and North Third Streets was gutted by fire. It was a Pulaski landmark that was said to have been more than 100 years old and had been known as the Hendrickson Apartments.
E. O. Blackburn of Lynnville, Route 1, was elected president of the Giles County Farm Bureau at a meeting of the Board of Directors held in Pulaski.
Baites Hardware was selling kitchen stools for $11.95 and an electric hot dog cooker for $7.95.
Rogers’ Furniture & Appliance Co. had a three-piece sectional sofa for $178, a Jamison mattress and box springs for $59.95 and a 21-inch G. E. television for as low as $219.95.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was selling two platform rockers for $29.95.
Davis & Eslick was offering a box of raisins for 27 cents, tenderized ham for 55 cents per pound, a pound of popcorn for 19 cents, a dozen oranges for 35 cents and 2 pounds of apples for 35 cents.
A&P was selling sirloin steak for 89 cents per pound, a 14-ounce can of mixed nuts for 79 cents and a 13-ounce package of marshmallows for 29 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Date Bait,” “High School Caesar,” “Blood and Steel,” “It Started in Naples” and the Three Stooges in “Have Rocket Will Travel.”
