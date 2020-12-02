This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Nov. 30, 2010, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pat Ford era as mayor of Pulaski opened with only a slight bit of nerves Nov. 23.
The Giles County Charter Commission was going through proposed powers for the county Legislative Branch, the Giles County Commission, as part of the proposed charter.
Almost 200 people participated in the P-Town Pals for St. Jude Nov. 20, a first-time event held to raise money in conjunction with the St. Jude Run/Walk in Memphis that weekend.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I,” “Tangled” and “Due Date.”
The Martin was showing “Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows Part I.”
Dec. 3, 1980, PULASKI CITIZEN
The second concert in the Della Clayton Lee Concert Series would be presented Dec. 7.
After 25 years in the real estate and auction business in Giles County, Bobby Harwell would affiliate with the Partners firm.
A Pulaski pharmacist and his family from Lawrenceburg won $9,000 the previous week on ABC’s Family Feud Game Show.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was offering women’s sandals for $8 and men’s basketball shoes for $12.
TG&Y was selling a 6-foot long scarf for $3.99, men’s football jerseys for $5 and an electronic Battleship game for $24.88.
Medley’s Bait Shop had a 22 Western Revolver for $51.95 and a Ruger Black Hawk for $159.95.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was selling a two-speed Hoover Celebrity IV Vacuum with Powermatic Nozzle for $299.95.
Revco was offering a G.E. steam & dry iron for $12.99 and a first alert smoke detector for $10.99.
Long John Silver’s had a two shrimp, one fish and one chicken plate with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies for $2.99.
Super X Drug Stores was selling a box of eight Crayola crayons for 19 cents and an electronic football or baseball game for $34.88.
Hinkle’s Grocery had minute steak for $2.39 per pound, bacon for $1.19 per pound, cabbage for 17 cents per pound and a 25-pound bag of dog food for $3.19.
Food Mart was selling chicken livers for 97 cents per pound, a 2-pound bag of pinto beans for 89 cents and a 15-ounce box of Martha White Spud flakes for 69 cents.
Dixie Food Stores was selling a 30-ounce can of peaches for 59 cents and 3 pounds of apples for $1.
Piggly Wiggly was offering 3 pounds of sweet potatoes for $1, 5 pounds of tangelos for 99 cents and a roll of paper towels for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Private Eyes.”
Dec. 2, 1970, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Funeral services for John R. Stephens, 54, of Pulaski, founder of THE GILES FREE PRESS, were held Nov. 28 at The Church of the Messiah, Episcopal, with burial in Maplewood Cemetery, Pulaski.
State representative Carter Witt of Lynnville lost his bid to gain the Democratic nomination for Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 1971 session of the General Assembly.
The formal opening of the Union Bank’s new $750,000 main office at Madison and Third Streets was set.
Western Auto Economy Store was offering a pedal powered Skoota-bike for $4.97, a Montclair blender for $26.84 and a label maker for $1.99.
Elmore’s had a Johnny Lightning triple loop raceway set for $7.99 and a talking Barbie doll for $5.99.
Pulaski Cable TV was offering one month’s service and installation of cable for 25 cents.
Dixie Furniture Store was selling a 2-foot wide Frigidaire Skinny Mini washer and dryer for $389.95.
The Vogue was offering leather bags for $9.88 each.
Super X Drug Stores had a doll carriage for $5.99, match box cars for 59 cents and an electronic toaster for $12.44.
Kuhn’s Variety Stores was selling a 6-foot aluminum Christmas tree for $5.98 and a clock radio for $8.88.
A&P had sirloin steak for 98 cents per pound, a 22-ounce apple pie for 39 cents, bananas for 10 cents per pound and ground beef for 49 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “They Call Me Mister Tibbs!” and Elvis Presley in “That’s the Way It Is.”
Nov. 30, 1960, PULASKI CITIZEN
Dec. 7 had been designated as National Civil Defense Day with “Peace Through Preparedness” as the theme of the observance, and John B. Melby, local director of Civil Defense, said home-owners throughout the nation were being urged to build fallout shelters as the best single defense measure for the greatest number of people.
One of the most intensive traffic safety campaigns in the history of our state would be conducted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol during the month of December in an effort to cut highway accidents and fatalities to a minimum.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was selling a sewing machine for $68.50, kneehole desks for as low as $39.95 and washers for as low as $129.95.
Davis & Eslick was offering sausage for 45 cents per pound, bacon for 49 cents per pound and cranberries for 19 cents per pound.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Santa Claus,” “Oklahoma Territory,” “Surprise Package” and Elvis Presley in “G.I. Blues.”
