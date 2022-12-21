This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Dec. 18, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
After discussions that were held the week prior, the Pulaski City Council was still considering a policy on refunds that the council members wanted to be fair and uniform.
In an effort to save money, the Giles County School Board decided that it would handle cutting its own grass going forward.
Sain Associates was celebrating 15 years of its Pulaski office being open.
The Bobcats finished with an unblemished district record after winning two games the previous night.
The Richland Raiders were preparing to go to the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg after Christmas break.
The Martin was showing “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.”
Dec. 21, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Pulaski received a Pedestrian Safety citation for achieving three continuous years without a pedestrian fatality.
After defeating archrivals Richland and Lawrenceburg, the undefeated Giles County Bobkittens were preparing to play in the 20th annual Lions Club Tournament that was to be held Dec. 28-30. The Bobcats were also bound for the tournament after going 6-3 and losing to Richland the previous week.
Save-A-Lot was selling a 5-pound bag of flour for 79 cents, a package of two lightbulbs for 59 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.49, a dozen eggs for 59 cents, a pound of margarine for 49 cents, a box of cake mix for 69 cents, a 5-pound bag of corn meal for $1.09, a 2-pound bag of powdered sugar for 89 cents, a container of salt for 9 cents, a 3-pound bag of apples for 89 cents, a 5-pound bag of oranges for $1.09, a pound of carrots for 39 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.19, a pound of saltines for 49 cents and six rolls of toilet paper for 99 cents.
Food Mart was offering ham for $1.17 per pound, hens for 67 cents per pound, three cans of broth for $1, a 1-pound box of crackers for 69 cents, two boxes of brown sugar for $1, a roast for $1.89 per pound, six bottles of R.C. Cola for 99 cents and a bag of Ruffles chips for 89 cents.
Dec. 20, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
A subdivision developer had negotiated terms for water and sewer for a project within the city of Pulaski. A second developer was trying to get a similar agreement at the same time.
The city of Pulaski would expand its park program the following summer if the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation gave them around $34,000, which they were set to do at the start of 1973. The city was to use the funds to construct two new
parks.
American Legion Post 60 was set to distribute 325 packages of staple foods, holiday goodies and small gifts to needy Giles County families.
The Giles County United Givers Fund officially succeeded after topping the 100 percent mark during its last week. The amount donated was $200 over the initial goal set by the fund. The money would serve 11 separate charitable and civic organizations in 1973.
The 10th annual Lions Tourney was set to take place from Dec. 26-29 with an impressive lineup set of for the year.
A&P was selling smoked ham for 69 cents per pound, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 79 cents, a 5-pound bag of pure cane sugar for 59 cents, a can of cream cheese for 31 cents, a pound of butter for 89 cents, two pie shells for 31 cents, a 5-pound bag of oranges for 49 cents, a 4-pound bag of apples for 59 cents, a 1-pound package of cranberries for 33 cents, four cans of pineapple for 88 cents, a box of cake mix for 33 cents, country ham for 99 cents per pound, turkey for 45 cents per pound, whole ham for 79 cents per pound and pork shoulder for 59 cents per pound.
Dec. 19, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
The city of Pulaski’s water supply was approved by the Tennessee Department of Public Health with a total score of 96 points.
Davis & Eslick was selling a can of cranberry sauce for 19 cents, a jar of pickles for 29 cents, a box of cake mix for 25 cents and a 5-pound bag of flour for 59 cents.
Malone Supermarket was offering a bag of mixed nuts for 49 cents, a 3-pound bag of apples for 25 cents, a 2-pound bag of bananas for 25 cents and a 5-pound bag of oranges for 49 cents.
Sam Davis Theater was showing “Gorgo,” “Atlantis the Lost Continent” and “The Savage Guns.”
