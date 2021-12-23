This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Dec. 20, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
The upcoming year would light new paths for the Giles County Chamber of Commerce and its executive director Donna Baker, who announced her decision to make a change in her professional direction.
The nomination of John Murrey, dealer at Murrey Chevrolet-Buick-GMC in Pulaski, for the 2012 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced by TIME.
Former Giles County High School quarterback Bo Wallace added to his collegiate honors the previous week when he was named the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Offensive Player of the Year.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Sherlock Holmes,” “Alvin & the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked” and “Mission Impossible 4.”
The Martin was showing “Arthur Christmas.”
Dec. 23, 1981, THE GILES FREE PRESS
In a vote of 108 to 49, employees of the W. E. Stephens Manufacturing plant in Pulaski cast their ballots in favor of the company. The Stephens employees voted against union representation by the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Worker’s Union (ACTWU).
Jill Adams had accepted a position as assistant director of nursing at D. E. Jackson Memorial Hospital in Lester, Ala.
The Giles County Bobkittens would be taking an undefeated 7-0 record into the annual Lions Club Holiday Tournament the next week.
Family Dollar was offering a pair of men’s corduroy slippers for $4.99 and three Dukes of Hazzard coloring books for $1.
Story’s Farm & Garden Center was selling a utility knife for $3.29 and a 7.5-foot, 65-bushel cattle feeder for $499.99.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had country ham for $1.79 per pound, sliced slab bacon for 99 cents per pound, red grapes for 99 cents per pound, coconuts for 59 cents each, four bell peppers for $1, 5 pounds of oranges for 89 cents, two 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1.39, a 16-ounce box of instant potatoes for 99 cents, two 10.5-ounce packs of miniature marshmallows for 89 cents, a 32-ounce bottle of Heinz ketchup for $1.19 and three 16-ounce cans of green beans for $1.19.
Food Mart was offering two 12-count packs of rolls for 99 cents, a dozen large eggs for 73 cents and a 9.5-ounce container of Cool Whip for 79 cents.
Dec. 21, 1971, PULASKI CITIZEN
Some 300 children were expected to attend a Christmas party being given by the Giles County Saddle Club and the Sheriff’s Office Dec. 23.
The city of Elkton had annexed a mile-long strip of right-of-way along Highway 31 from the present city limits to the J.D. Club located between Elkton and Ardmore.
Figures for the number of students receiving diplomas and certificates from the Pulaski Area Vocational-Technical School during the fall quarter had been released by W. B. Long, superintendent. A total of 43 diplomas and 69 certificates were issued to students receiving training from seven various courses.
Standard Drug Company was selling miniature tree lights with 30 bulbs for 89 cents.
A&P had the shank portion of smoked ham for 49 cents per pound, a 20-ounce can of Dole pineapple for 41 cents, three 19-ounce boxes of cake mix for $1, 4 pounds of apples for 59 cents, 5 pounds of oranges for 69 cents and four 20-ounce loaves of white bread for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Monte Walsh,” “Latitude Zero” and Ali MacGraw in “Love Story.”
Dec. 20, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
The apparent low bid of $301,130.43 by Jones-Robertson, Inc., of Nashville, for the improvement project at the railroad underpass in west Pulaski was among bids totaling more than $11 million which were opened Friday by the Tennessee Department of Highways.
In addition to serving as vicar of The Church of the Messiah in Pulaski, the Rev. Robert Craig had been named priest-in-charge of St. Mary Magdeline Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, effective Dec. 24.
A Court of Honor was the highlight of the Christmas party held Dec. 18, at the Recreation Center by Boy Scout Trooper 187, with one member attaining Star Scout rating and five others becoming First Class Scouts.
Rogers Furniture & Appliances was offering a three-piece modern bedroom suite for $129.95 and table lamps for $5.95 each.
Davis & Eslick had turkeys for 27 cents per pound, 8 pounds of oranges for 59 cents and a 12-ounce box of chocolate covered cherries for 49 cents.
A&P was selling a pint of oysters for 99 cents, large shrimp for 99 cents per pound, apples for 19 cents per pound, 10 pounds of potatoes for 55 cents, a 22-ounce jar of sweet mix pickles for 29 cents and a pound of shelled walnuts for 55 cents.
Malone’s Super Market had 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, country ham for 95 cents per pound, 2 pounds of smoked sausage for $1.15, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents, three 20-ounce frozen cherry pies for $1, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents and 2 pounds of popcorn for 29 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Pleasure of His Company,” “Circle of Deception,” “The Parent Trap” and Elvis Presley in “Wild in the Country.”
